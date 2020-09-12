Allen County-Scottsville announced Friday that Brad Bonds has been named the school's new softball coach.
Bonds, the current Patriot basketball coach and the Lady Patriot softball coach from 2004 to 2007, was introduced Friday.
Bonds graduated from Allen County-Scottsville High School in 1994 and Campbellsville University in 1998. Bonds coached basketball and softball for five years (1998-2003) in Barren County before returning home.
As head coach at Barren County for two seasons (2002-03), Bonds guided the Trojanettes to a 30-25 record. After his teaching career brought him back to AC-S, Bonds succeeded Rick Roberts as head coach of the softball program in 2004.
Bonds posted a 97-24-1 record as coach of the Lady Patriot softball program.
Bonds will serve as coach of the Patriots for the 2020-21 basketball season before stepping aside at the end of the year to give softball his full attention.
The new coach will be challenged to rebuild the tradition-rich program. Since the inception of fast pitch in the mid-1990s, AC-S has claimed six Region 4 titles (2000, 2004, 2005, 2009, 2010, and 2011) and 19 District 15 championships. The 2011 team won the KHSAA state championship.
