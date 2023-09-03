Host Owensboro Catholic dealt a 41-13 set back to Greenwood on Friday night, the Gators' first football loss this season.
PREP FOOTBALL
Greenwood (2-1) got a 3-yard touchdown run from Tel Tel Long, and late in the game Henry Hines hauled in a 23-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Cam Smith.
The Gators are back in action Sept. 8 at Logan County.
Logan County 49, Russellville 14
Logan County quarterback Ridge Holman passed for more than 300 yards and four touchdowns to lead the visiting Cougars to a 49-14 win against Russellville on Friday.
Holman finished the night 23-of-32 passing for 301 yards and four TDs. Brady Hinton tallied nine catches for 112 yards and two touchdowns, Davin Yates had six receptions for 120 yards and a score, and Jack Delaney tallied four catches for 41 yards and a TD.
Elijah Hawkins led Logan County (3-0) with 113 rushing yards and a TD. Defensively, Hawkins tallied a team-high seven tackles, Yates had a sack and an interception, and Cooper Davis also notched a sack.
Logan County hosts Greenwood on Sept. 8.
Octavious McKeage passed for 85 yards and a touchdown, and Jamarion Gardner tallied three catches for 37 yards and a TD to lead Russellville (0-3), which also got a kickoff return touchdown from Amarus Morrow.
Labryan Nourse had nine tackles and Skylar Goodman tallied 1 1/2 sacks for the Panthers, who visit Trigg County on Sept. 8.
Glasgow 28, Monroe County 0
Glasgow quarterback Easton Jessie connected with wide receiver Rico Crowder for three touchdown passes as the host Scotties shut out Monroe County 28-0 on Friday.
Jessie finished the night 13 of 17 passing for 169 yards and four touchdowns.
Crowder had five catches for 103 yards and three TDs. Cameron Bulle added five receptions for 35 yards and a score. Mason Arms led Glasgow (3-0) with 47 yards rushing.
Arms led the Scotties defensively with 10 tackles. Kellon Stone added six stops, Cam Johnson had three tackles and a sack, and Landon Martin and David Dale each tallied an interception.
Glasgow visits Allen County-Scottsville on Sept. 8.
Muhlenberg County 8, Edmonson County 7
Host Muhlenberg County scored late in the fourth quarter and tacked on a successful two-point conversion to edge visiting Edmonson County 8-7 on Friday.
Michael Mills had a 3-yard touchdown run for the Wildcats.
Edmonson County (0-3) is at Caverna on Sept. 8.
