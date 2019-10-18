With an extra week to prepare, the Allen County-Scottsville football team changed things up to change its fortunes heading into Friday’s game at district rival Warren East.
The change, specifically a switch in defensive schemes, paid dividends with Allen County-Scottsville using a strong effort to down Warren East 27-10. ACS forced three turnovers and held the Raiders to 233 yards – 45 in the second half – to put the Patriots in position to host a playoff game for the first time since 2012.
Allen County-Scottsville (2-6 overall, 2-1 Class 4A, District 2) clinches the first round home game with a win against Russell County next week and a Warren East loss to Franklin-Simpson.
“(Defensive coach Tyler Berry) has been beating himself up with our defense,” ACS coach Brad Hood said. “He made a big change. We went to a 4-3 this week and he had to sell himself to it, but once he did he sold his kids and they responded.
“It looked like Allen County football again. Our kids were tackling and our kids were running downhill. I have nothing but great, hard-working kids and great, hard-working coaches and they made it change and they fought to get it. We’ve been on the cusp a few times and we beat a good football team tonight.”
The defense made its mark on Warren East’s opening drive with Jaquez McPeak’s fumble recovery leading to a Jax Cooper 9-yard screen pass from Trace McIntyre for a touchdown on fourth-and-goal that pushed the Patriots in front 7-0 less than three minutes in.
Warren East (4-4, 2-1) finally broke through late in the first half when Nolan Ford hit Logan Sanders for a 19-yard touchdown pass that made the score 7-all with 91 seconds left in the second quarter.
Allen County only needed 67 seconds to answer – with McIntyre throwing a touchdown pass to Brandon Baxter with 24 seconds remaining.
That was just enough time for the Raiders, with Kobe Kawai hitting a 26-yard field goal as time expired to cut the deficit to 13-10 at halftime.
The field goal proved to be the final points of the night for Warren East, which struggled to move the ball in the second half. The Raiders best chance to score in the second half came early in the third quarter when WEHS got to the ACS 29 before being stopped on downs.
On the ensuing offensive possession, the Patriots marched 71 yards, with Landon Witcher’s 2-yard touchdown run making it a 20-10 contest.
ACS’s defense would put it away with 5:58 left in the game, when Will Moore intercepted Ford in the flat, deep in Warren East territory, and returned it seven yards for a touchdown.
“I caught it and I thought (my teammate) Dylan Rookstool was going to tackle me,” Moore said. “He released me and I took off. I was in the end zone and I didn’t even think it was real. I’ve never experienced anything like that. I am only a sophomore, so it’s amazing.”
Allen County-Scottsville finished with 271 yards of offense. Witcher ran for 81 yards, Cooper had 70 yards receiving and McIntyre was 8-for-14 for 104 yards passing.
“It gives us a lot of confidence to win this game,” McIntyre said. “It helps us having confidence going into next week. Hopefully next week it will roll over and we can play good next week and hopefully seal a home playoff game.”
Ford threw for 92 yards and ran for 63 for Warren East, with KJ Alexander adding 70 yards on the ground.
With the loss, Warren East will likely be the third seed, which would set up a trip to Allen County in the opening week of the playoffs.
“Too many penalties, too many mistakes, too many turnovers,” Warren East coach Jeff Griffith said. “They took advantage of most of those turnovers … and we really struggled moving the football in the second half. I was really disappointed with our execution. We had been playing well the last three weeks. We had a good week of preparation, but sometimes you have to give the other team – Allen County – credit. They came in, executed and was more the physical team.”
Warren East will play at Franklin-Simpson at 7 p.m. Oct. 25, with Allen County-Scottsville hosting Russell County at 7 p.m. Oct. 25.
ACSHS 7 6 7 7 – 27
WEHS 0 10 0 0 – 10
First quarter
ACS – Jax Cooper 9 pass from Trace McIntyre (Thorny Walker kick), 9:05
Second quarter
WE – Logan Sanders 19 pass from Nolan Ford (Kobe Kawai kick), 1:31
ACS – Brandon Baxter 12 pass from McIntyre (kick failed), 0:24.7
WE – Kawai 26 field goal, 0:00
Third quarter
ACS – Landon Witcher 2 run (Walker kick), 0:39
Fourth quarter
ACS – Will Moore 7 interception return (Walker kick), 5:58{&end}
