Host Allen County-Scottsville dropped a 54-51 girls' basketball decision to Clinton County on Saturday.
Eighth-grader Aubrie Naiser had a career-high 15 points for ACS in the loss. She also tallied three steals.
Allison Meador added 12 points, while Jayleigh Steenbergen and Jaylee Covington had nine rebounds each for the Lady Patriots.
ACS (5-10) is back in action Monday at home against Russellville.
Barren County 41, South Warren 38, OT
Visiting Barren County pulled out a 41-38 overtime win against South Warren on Friday.
Emma Hughes had a game-high 13 points to pace the Trojanettes in the win. Katie Murphy and Addison London tallied eight points each for Barren County, which dropped a 71-42 decision to Breckinridge County on Saturday in the FirstBank Holiday Bash at South Warren.
Karson Deaton had eight points to lead the host Spartans. Gracie Hodges added 11 rebounds. South Warren was scheduled to host Muhlenberg County on Saturday in the FirstBank Holiday Bash.
Logan County 44, Cumberland County 33
Kadyn Costello scored 14 points to lead host Logan County to a 44-33 win over Cumberland County on Friday.
Abby Hinton chipped in with 11 points and Gracie Borders had nine points and seven rebounds for the host Lady Cougars.
Logan County (3-17) next hosts Daviess County on Monday.
LaRue County 62, Edmonson County 45
Visiting LaRue County picked up a 62-45 win over Edmonson County on Friday.
Katie Lindsey tallied 24 points for the host Lady Wildcats in the loss. Jaedlyn Simon added 10 rebounds for Edmonson County (4-8), which is back in action Monday at home against District 12 rival Butler County.
