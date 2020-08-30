This has been a season that Allen County-Scottsville football coach Brad Hood has been waiting for, so starting a few weeks late is a small price to pay to see the fruition of a senior class that first caught the coach’s eye when they were in middle school.
“I am still at Allen County right now because of this group,” Hood said. “This bunch is a big part of me. They have been a special class for a long time.
“I’m getting old. Fifteen years at a school is a long time. I’ve waited for this bunch since they were in eighth grade. We are going to fight with anybody that we have to to get on the field together.”
The roster is loaded with plenty of experience, including more than 20 seniors, putting the Patriots in position to contend for the program’s first district title since 2010 after last year’s 5-7 season that saw ACS close with four straight wins before a loss to Franklin-Simpson in the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs.
Senior Trace McIntyre saw the bulk of the work at quarterback last season, throwing for over 900 yards and adding 400 yards rushing.
Senior Landon Witcher led Allen County-Scottsville in rushing last season, while senior Jax Cooper led the Patriots in receiving.
Brandon Baxter did a little bit of everything last year -- including some work at quarterback -- and Hood said he expects the QB/tight end/linebacker to have a bigger role this season.
Senior fullback/defensive tackle Dillon Rookstool is a bruiser who ran for 172 yards and three scores and finished second on the team in tackles.
“We’ve got a lot of experience coming back,” Hood said. “These guys are game-tested. Last year when we walked on that field the first time and we had 17 new starters, that was a struggle. With this bunch, they’ve been on the field and they’ve got good leadership.”
Hood praised the work of sophomore running back/defensive lineman Juylan McPeak during media day earlier this month and said junior Tanner Stinson -- who played on both sides of the ball last season -- will see more time as defensive back this year. Senior Michael Smith didn’t play last season, but started at tight end as a sophomore. Senior Jake Bow is also back after concentrating on basketball the last two seasons. Nick Cooper is another senior that Hood is expecting big things from.
“It’s good to see how hard the young ones are working, but it is great to see the older ones haven’t been complacent,” Hood said. “That little competition has fueled a lot.”
The experience has Hood hopeful that Allen County-Scottsville can get off to a better start than last year -- when the Patriots began the season 1-6 -- even with a shortened preseason.
Rookstool said the team remains focused, with the seniors determined to finish with that elusive district title and perhaps the school’s deepest postseason run since 2010.
“We are just trying to not let this get to us,” Rookstool said. “I think because all of this is happening, we have to work harder in practice. We are going to be ready when the season comes.”
Allen County-Scottsville 2020 Football Schedule
Sept. 11 -- at Glasgow
Sept. 18 -- Warren Central
Sept. 25 -- at Franklin-Simpson
Oct. 2 -- Danville
Oct. 9 -- at Daviess County
Oct. 16 -- Warren East
Oct. 23 -- at Russell County
Oct. 30 -- at Monroe County
Nov. 5 -- Greenwood
