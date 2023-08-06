Allen County-Scottsville football coach Brad Hood hasn’t had to pull out name tags this preseason, but his roster is definitely full of lots of changes.
ACS loses its quarterback, top three rushers, top receiver and top three tacklers allowing for plenty of competition and lots of new faces in new positions.
Add to that a smaller senior class than normal and there are plenty of questions heading into the season. While the lineup will see plenty of new starters this season, the players won’t be strangers to Allen County-Scottsville football.
“It’s most of the same boys,” Hood said. “We’ve just had to move them around a bit, different spots. It’s been great. The kids have come in with an excellent work ethic and a great attitude. The sting of last year is in these guys' minds a little bit. Two straight region finals and then a loss in the first round of the playoffs. They come in hungry.”
It starts at quarterback, where junior Braylon Adams will take the reins. Adams had to sit out last year due to transfer rules – but he knows offense after running the scout team last year.
Levi Cooper is the leading rusher, while Blayne Moore and Patrick Qualls are the leading returning seniors.
With a young offensive line and some new faces in new places at the skill positions, Hood said his team will likely have to rely on his defense – especially early on. He added it should lead to spirited competition.
“We are gonna mix up our offense a little bit differently than we have in the past, new formations, new sets,” Hood said. “At the end of the day we are just trying to teach this bunch what Allen County football is. We’re not always gonna be the most athletic, but we want to be hard-nosed and we want to be tough and we want to be coachable.
“... It’s exciting for the kids. They have been sitting here as the backup for a couple of years and now they are starting. Some of our juniors that have kind of moved around positions are starting to find a home. It’s part of the fun of it.”
The Patriots open with four straight home games against Marion County, Monroe County, Franklin-Simpson and Glasgow before heading into district play.
The district will look a lot different this season with Allen County-Scottsville and Warren East joining Logan County, Hopkinsville, Paducah Tilghman and Calloway County to make it six teams – with four making the playoffs.
“The one constant with us is that it is hard to move three teams and it is not that hard to move two,” Hood said. “Logan County is kind of the familiar one over there. They have been in and out of the district before.”
Allen County-Scottsville played Logan County twice last season. The Cougars won the season opener at Warren East and then eliminated the Patriots in the first round of the playoffs.
“Whether I am playing (Logan County coach) Todd Adler the first week of the season or week six in a district game, he is still going to try to beat me,” Hood said. “Now it’s for the district standings and things of that nature.”
After opening district play at Logan County, the Patriots will play at Warren East before heading to Paducah Tilghman. It will be the first time the two schools have met since 2008. ACS will face Calloway County for the first time since 2016 and Hopkinsville for the first time since 2012.
The Patriots close the regular season hosting Barren County.
Allen County-Scottsville 2023 schedule
Aug. 18 – Marion County
Aug. 25 – Monroe County
Sept. 1 – Franklin-Simpson
Sept. 8 – Glasgow
Sept. 15 – at Logan County
Sept. 22 – at Paducah Tilghman
Sept. 29 – at Warren East
Oct. 13 – Calloway County
Oct. 20 – at Hopkinsville
Oct. 27 – Barren County