SCOTTSVILLE – There will be plenty of new faces in new roles for the Allen County-Scottsville football team, but that doesn’t mean the Patriots are expecting to take a step back in the district standings.
Head coach Brad Hood is excited about the mix of youth and experience returning, hopeful that ACS can find the right combination to move up in a new-look district that has added a fifth team – Russell County – and has had the eventual 4A state champion three times in the last four seasons.
“We got a lot of young guys in the program, but we do have some experience coming back,” Hood said. “Hopefully the experience coming back can mold and lead the young ones until they are mature enough to be able to do what we need them to do.
“I’ve been excited with the work ethic and the way the kids are competing. We have a lot of jobs on the table, a lot of competition going on. It’s intensified practice a little bit and made people push and work a little harder than they even thought they could work. We are seeing a lot of good things.”
Allen County will have to replace seven starters on the offensive end, including its leading rusher Kelly Weger and top two receivers. The Patriots will have their signal caller back, with junior quarterback Trace McIntyre back under center. McIntyre started and played every game last season, but didn’t move into his role as full-time QB until the last three of four games.
He said he is looking forward to a full season as Allen County-Scottsville's quarterback.
“I am really excited about the offense,” McIntyre said. “I think we are going to be better than we were last year. We have some more size up front. I’ve got good height to throw to outside. I think it is going to be pretty good.”
Hood is excited about the offense as well, starting with junior Jax Cooper who Hood said is one of the best receivers in the area. Senior Zane Ward was quarterback for a bit last season, but has moved to full-time wideout and defensive back and will add to the weapons in the receiving corps for McIntyre.
In the backfield junior Landon Witcher was the backup running back last year, but will take over starting duties this season. Senior Jaquez Mcpeak and junior Dillon Rookstool will also see time in the backfield, with junior Kayden Whitney and senior Jordan Madden returning to anchor the offensive line.
“We have replaced a lot, but we have a lot of guys we feel like can step up and help be good mentors for the others,” Hood said.
Mcpeak, Rookstool, Whitney and Madden will all see significant time on the defensive side as well. The defense will also include seniors Samson Dyer and Noah Kinslow and Keynen Cox heading up the linebacker unit.
Witcher, Cooper, Ward and Seth Byrd should see time in the secondary.
“We are encouraged by what we see,” Hood said. “Our defense right now is still a little behind where we want, but with each day’s hard work we are getting a little closer to where we think they need to be.”
And Hood is hopeful that by the time the Patriots get to district play, it will pay dividends after coming a Warren East field goal shy of hosting a playoff game for the first time since 2012 last year.
“It’s a break here and a break there,” Hood said. “Last year we just kind of blew it against Warren East. It was rough, but it was not because of lack of effort. When you play in a good district year in and year out it is going to be competitive and it is going to be close. We just have to make a few steps in the right direction to get it turned.”
Allen County-Scottsville 2019 Schedule
Aug. 23 – vs. Elizabethtown
Aug. 31 – vs. Mercer County
Sept. 6 – at Greenwood
Sept. 13 – Glasgow
Sept. 20 – at Warren Central
Sept. 27 – Franklin-Simpson
Oct. 4 – at Danville
Oct. 18 – at Warren East
Oct. 25 – Russell County
Nov. 1 – Monroe County
