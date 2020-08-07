ACS senior Cooper ready to play again after accident

SCOTTSVILLE – Nick Cooper had a breakout sophomore football season for Allen County-Scottsville in 2018.
His momentum was halted suddenly the following spring, however, as an accident left the 6-foot-1, 170-pound defensive back sidelined his entire junior season.
"I had a real good sophomore year, I was working real hard in the weight room and was looking to have a good (junior) year on both sides of the ball," he said. "It just got cut short."
Now back on the field, Cooper is aiming to help the Patriots claim a Class 4A, District 2 title, get the attention of college coaches and keep a family tradition alive in Allen County.
FOOTBALL FAMILY
The expectation for Cooper to play football essentially came with his last name.
"My family has been real big in Allen County football," he said. "It's been a family thing, really."
Cooper's father and uncle both played for Royce Hood, the father of current Allen County-Scottsville coach Brad Hood. Since the younger Hood took over the program ahead of the 2006 season, he's coached Cooper's cousin -- Cory, a quarterback -- and later had him join the coaching staff. Hood says "Little Nick has been running around my sideline and has been close to our football field since he could move."
"Nick's a football kid. He loves it, he always has and he's worked so hard," Hood said. "The Cooper name here in Allen County -- his dad played football, his uncle played football, his cousins played football -- so it is a big deal to carry on that tradition."
He took the first step in keeping the Cooper name strong in Patriot football Aug. 18, 2018 -- his first varsity appearance.
Allen County-Scottsville traveled to Campbellsville University, where the Patriots blistered Adair County 45-18. Cooper recorded seven tackles -- the second-most on the team -- and added an interception.
His first time playing in front of the crowd at Patriot Stadium is the game that really stands out to him, however. Cooper had eight tackles in a 27-7 win over Greenwood in the home opener, moving Allen County-Scottsville to 3-0.
"The crowd was everywhere -- a bunch of people there. I had a couple of pretty good tackles," Cooper said. "I thought I had a bright future coming up from it."
The Patriots went on to finish the year 6-5, but Cooper came into his own as a defensive back. He recorded 71 tackles and two interceptions on the season.
"He just kept getting confidence and confidence as the year went on. I felt like by the end of the year he was playing really good football. You kind of feel good about that when you've got a junior coming back that's probably going to be your most seasoned DB."
It left he and his coach excited for the next two seasons. Hood even planned to use Cooper on the offensive side of the ball moving into the 2019 season, likely either at running back or across the field from receiver Jax Cooper.
Those plans changed quickly in April, right before spring football practices were set to begin, however.
WRECKED PLANS
News can spread fast in a small, rural community, so it didn't take long for Hood to find out something wasn't right in Allen County on April 22, 2019.
"A parent had called or a player or something -- 'Coach, something's going on. We don't know for sure,' "he said.
Hood immediately got in his truck and took off to Old Franklin Road -- the location of an accident he was told involved one of his football players.
"A couple of my buddies and I, we were just riding some back roads and there was this hill and we were just going too fast over it, started to slide and went off the road. I got thrown out of the vehicle," Cooper said.
"I remember us sliding and then the next thing I know I wake up in the hospital. I guess I got knocked out. I don't remember."
Cooper had two fractured vertebrae, bruised lungs and was in the hospital for a couple of days, he says. Hood, who says he got word of the accident "probably while they were still in the road," was informed on his way to the site of it that Cooper was being taken to The Medical Center in Bowling Green and went straight there.
"At first, there were so many questions. Number one, we were glad he was healthy, he was OK, because that first night when we got there he was still on the backboard. He found out I was there and his mom came out and was like, 'He's wanting to see you,' " Hood said. "I go back there and a young kid, the first thing he said is, 'Coach, I've got to play football.' "
ROAD TO RECOVERY
Cooper said doctors told him he wouldn't need surgery to repair his injuries if they healed correctly, which they did. But for the kid trying to carry on his family's name within Allen County-Scottsville's football program, that wasn't the news that stuck out.
"All they said was, 'You'll be out this season,' and that's all I really thought about," he said.
There wasn't much rehabbing he could do besides stretching, so he did that. Once he was cleared, Cooper went back to the weight room and started light. He also did some work with an old coach -- footwork, mostly -- three days a week.
Hood says Cooper has always been one of his best-conditioned athletes. Cooper also runs track, competing in the 100-meter dash and the 4x100-meter relay, and was named the Kentucky Super Preps Track and Field Athlete of the Year from Allen County-Scottsville.
The longtime Patriots' coach watched his player progress from that April day when Cooper was thinking about football and everybody else was just happy he was alive, to being able to work out again. At that point, there weren't any doubts about Cooper's determination to get back.
"To me and everyone else, we're just glad he's talking and that he's alert because we had heard when they first found him, he wasn't talking that much and talking kind of crazy, so you start worrying about that, but as time went on you could just tell -- and even when we found out he did have some fractures and that playing that year was going to be out of the question -- he never let that get to him too bad," Hood said.
"From the moment he got to start doing some jogging, to actually working to the lifting, through the progression, you could see each time he reached a new milestone, he was ready to work for that next one."
Despite the progress, there was still no action for Cooper in the 2019 season. Allen County-Scottsville lost its first four games and finished 5-7, winning four straight -- including a first-round playoff meeting with Warren East -- before falling to Franklin-Simpson in the Class 4A, District 2 championship.
"Being on the sideline with us last year, it just hurt him," Hood said. "Every game he was there, he was a great cheerleader to his teammates. He's a kid that wants to be on the field and he wants to wear that jersey, but he also wants to scuff up that helmet, too."
FULL SPEED AHEAD
When the KHSAA made the decision to cancel spring sports in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cooper's mind was already on football. He stayed optimistic it would be played in the fall, even if he didn't know what it would look like.
On July 28, the KHSAA Board of Control approved a plan for a Sept. 11 start to football competition -- a change from the original Aug. 21 date -- with practices beginning Aug. 24. A follow-up meeting is scheduled for Aug. 20 and plans remain fluid with the potential for further changes, but right now Allen County-Scottsville is planning on playing with a revised schedule.
Teams have been permitted to hold limited workouts since June 15, and Hood says Cooper is one of his top three conditioned kids.
"Nick's got a great motor and he's got great buildup to things, and he just pushes and pushes. What little we've got to do so far this year as related to football, Nick looks like he hasn't missed a step," Hood said. "Now, once we get the pads on, we're going to have to see where he's at from there, but I'm just telling you heart and determination will overcome a lot of things, and that kid's got both."
Allen County-Scottsville brings back an experienced group that is scheduled to open the season Sept. 11 at Glasgow, before back-to-back district games against Warren Central and at Franklin-Simpson. The main goal, Cooper says, is to win the district.
"A bunch of us started playing our sophomore year. We have a bunch of skill guys that are getting experience," Cooper said. "That should be one of our strengths."
Cooper says he's going to "try to play all around," and that's the same plan Hood has for him. He doesn't have a set spot yet, and Hood says he could use him at cornerback or safety on the defensive side, and on the offensive side at receiver or running back. Wherever he plays, Hood says Cooper will be on the field a lot.
"There's a lot of good when that comes," Hood said. "The energy he brings, the type of leader he is and just the football player he is, No. 11 is going to be on the field somewhere."
Cooper was aiming to play college football after his sophomore year, but the accident changed his plans. Now that he's back, he's again focused on playing beyond high school.
"I had it in my head and then after the wreck I kind of got off of it, but now I'm back on wanting to get a scholarship somewhere," he said.
He says he's been in talks with coaches to try to get his name out -- something he was unable to do while sidelined his junior season. Hood has no doubts Cooper has the ability to play at the next level, adding that he's a "tremendous student, so you've got everything right there."
"His name probably isn't as wide out there as it would have been if he would have got to have a junior season like I think he was ready to have, but that just comes with the territory," Hood said. "Sometimes you have falls. Nick fell, but I can promise you it's not going to keep him down. He's going to climb back up and I'd say this time next year he's going to be getting ready to go somewhere to play college football because that's been his goal."
Cooper knows this season will be a large determining factor if he'll be playing in college. The focus right now, though, is just on playing.
And with everything he's been through since the last time he suited up for a game -- an accident, a missed season, rehab and statewide uncertainty if there would be football this fall in the midst of a pandemic -- Cooper has done the work to get back on the field to carry on his family's tradition.
"It hurt him not playing his junior year, but where a lot of kids might use that to get off schedule, Nick just made that more of an effort to do things right," Hood said. "When he walks out whenever that first game is -- Sept. 11 -- he's going to be smiling big, but he's put a lot of work and effort to get to that point."
