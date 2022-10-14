Allen County-Scottsville boys' golf coach Scott Stamper and South Warren girls' golf coach Eric Holeman have been named the 2022 Stewart Gregory Award recipients.
The Stewart Gregory Award recognizes golf coaches that dedicate their time teaching, inspiring, encouraging, challenging and building teams as a community and family leader.
The Bluegrass Golf Foundation developed the award to recognize high school golf coaches. The ideals associated with the award capture the athletic and coaching talent of Stewart Gregory having coached basketball at Monticello and Wayne County high schools as well as golf at Wayne County.
While Gregory lost his three-year battle with cancer, his legacy as a coach in multiple sports lives on through this coaching award.
“The Bluegrass Golf Foundation is committed to supporting coaches that dedicate their time leading high school golf teams. There is a natural connection between annual recognition of a boys' and girls' golf coach with the ideals Stewart Gregory provided to student athletes in multiple sports,” Chris Redle, executive director of the BGF, said in a news release. “High school coaches spend much of their time during the golf season away from their own family while building their teams. This commitment extends beyond the golf season as coaches develop student-athletes throughout the year. The BGF is honored to work with the Gregory family to provide recognition to golf coaches with the Stewart Gregory Award.”
Stamper coaches the boys' golf team at Allen County-Scottsville and was a close friend of Gregory growing up in Monticello. In addition to serving as the golf coach for 21 years, Stamper also served as a baseball coach for 23 years including seven years as the head coach. When not coaching, much of his time is spent following his kids on the golf course or assisting at Scottsville Country Club.
Holeman coaches the girls' golf team at South Warren as the head coach for the past six years with another three years as an assistant coach. Holeman started his coaching career in Pee Wee baseball for four years, but his commitment to golf includes serving as the Region 3 manager the past three years. Among the team accomplishments, South Warren has finished as the runner-up at the KHSAA state tournament twice, and his teams have won the regional championship five times.
Stamper and Holeman will be recognized during an awards banquet Oct. 29 as part of the Bluegrass Cup at the Holiday Inn University Plaza Sloan Convention Center.