Barren County's Hadley Adams scored a pair of goals to lead the host Trojanettes to a 3-1 girls' soccer victory against Warren East on Monday.
Ally Bell added a goal and Taylor Harlow tallied an assist for Barren County.
Rylee Bratcher scored the Lady Raiders' goal off a Chloe Grayson assist.
Barren County (5-4-1) was set to host South Warren on Tuesday. Warren East (3-7-1) was slated to visit Grayson County on Tuesday.
Volleyball
Monroe County 3, Glasgow 1
Visiting Monroe County claimed a 3-1 (25-14, 25-21, 28-30, 28-26) win over District 15 rival Glasgow on Monday.
Maryonna Bradley led the Lady Scotties with nine kills. Khloe Hale had eight kills and 11 digs, Kathryn Hardin tallied eight kills and eight digs, Gracin Burd finished with 18 assists and Laney Bishop had 18 digs.
Glasgow (2-9 overall, 0-3 District 15) was slated to visit Barren County on Tuesday.
Ohio County 3, Edmonson County 0
Host Ohio County claimed a 3-0 (25-21, 25-11, 25-18) win over Edmonson County on Monday.
Rylee Laster totaled five kills to lead the Lady Cats. Raven Cast added eight assists and Whitney Davis had six digs and three aces.
Edmonson County (4-11) was scheduled to host Grayson County on Tuesday.