Anzley Adwell scored a team-high 16 points to lead Glasgow's girls' basketball team to a 52-35 win over Williamsburg in the All 'A' state tournament Wednesday at Eastern Kentucky University's McBrayer Arena in Richmond.
Adwell added eight assists and seven rebounds for the Lady Scotties, who advance to Friday's semifinals against Danville. Game time is 9 a.m. CST.
The Lady Scotties held Williamsburg to 17.5 percent shooting, including 0-for-11 from 3-point range.
Ashanti Gore tallied a double-double with 13 points and 16 rebounds for Glasgow (15-3). Kayla Bradley chipped in 14 points for the Lady Scotties, who have won eight straight games.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.