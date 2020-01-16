Anzley Adwell tallied 17 points and nine assists to lead Glasgow’s girls’ basketball team to a 72-41 win over Metcalfe County in the 4th Region All ‘A’ Classic semifinals at Cumberland County High School on Wednesday.
Ashanti Gore added 16 points and eight rebounds, Kayla Bradley finished with 14 points, and Nina McMurtrey and Dynasti Page had nine points each for the Lady Scotties.
Glasgow (13-3) returns to action Friday against host Cumberland County in the 4th Region All ‘A’ Classic final.
Cumberland County 41, Russellville 33
Anastasia Dowlen tallied 10 points and seven rebounds for Russellville in Wednesday’s 41-33 road loss to Cumberland County in the 4th Region All ‘A’ Classic semifinals.
Brinley Mason added nine points for the Lady Panthers.
Russellville (11-6) hosts Trinity (Whitesville) on Saturday.
