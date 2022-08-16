Greenwood senior Lola Aikins scored a pair of goals to lead the visiting Lady Gators to a 6-0 girls' soccer win over District 14 rival Warren Central on Monday.
Kayelee Maners added a goal and two assists, and Sara Wiles tallied a goal and an assist in the win. Cassidy Aiken and Manon Kondracki scored one goal apiece, and Anna Drexel and Hannah Carter notched an assist each.
Goalkeeper MacKenna Pohlmann recorded the shutout for Greenwood (1-0-1 overall, 1-0 District 14), which is back in action Thursday at home against Barren County.
Warren Central (1-1, 0-1) hosts Allen County-Scottsville on Thursday in the Kentucky 2A, Section 2 tournament.
Warren East 8, Franklin-Simpson 0
Deca Burr scored a pair of goals and added an assist to lead Warren East to an 8-0 win over Franklin-Simpson on Monday in the Kentucky 2A, Section 2 tournament.
Amiyah Carter also scored two goals and Anna Marr tallied a goal and an assist. Also for the Lady Raiders, Meredith Bessett, Abbie Rigsby and Madison Roy each scored a goal and Giselle Gonzalez and Madison Hymer each finished with an assist.
Goalkeeper Abbey Minor finished with three saves to earn the shutout for Warren East (3-0), which was set to visit District 15 foe Barren County on Tuesday.
Franklin-Simpson (1-2) was scheduled to host District 13 rival Russellville on Tuesday.
South Warren 8, Fort Campbell 0
Loti Gishe and Emersyn Cox each delivered a hat trick to boost host South Warren to an 8-0 win over Fort Campbell on Monday.
Gishe finished with three goals and an assist, and Cox tallied three goals in the win. Itzel Rangel and Grace Parrott also tallied goals, Lorna Suchy tallied a pair of assists, and Ahtziri Falcon-Perez and Addison Boor each chipped in with an assist for the Spartans.
Goalkeeper Emma Beavers finished with three saves to record the shutout for South Warren (2-1), which visits White House (Tenn.) on Thursday.
Bowling Green 2, Ensworth (Tenn.) 1
Zippi Willgruber and Katie Donelson each tallied a goal to lead visiting Bowling Green to a 2-1 win over Ensworth (Tenn.) on Monday.
Bowling Green (3-1) visits Clarksville (Tenn.) on Thursday.
Hart County 13, ACS 3
Hart County's Kaycee Pedigo scored six goals and added two assists to lead the host Lady Raiders to a 13-3 win over Allen County-Scottsville on Monday.
Hannah Oneal added two goals in the win for Hart County (4-0).
Kynleigh Shultz scored two goals, Gabby Garcia tallied a goal and Emma Stovall picked up an assist for the Lady Patriots in the loss.
ACS (0-2) was slated to visit Edmonson County on Tuesday.
Breckinridge County 2, Butler County 0
Maddie Shilts scored a pair of goals to boost visiting Breckinridge County to a 2-0 win over Butler County on Monday.
Lady Bears goalkeeper Tobin Maxfield finished with 29 saves in the loss.
Butler County (0-1) visits McLean County on Thursday.
Boys' soccer
Franklin-Simpson 5, Warren East 0
Oscar Lopez scored a pair of goals and tallied an assist to spark visiting Franklin-Simpson to a 5-0 win over Warren East in the Kentucky 2A, Section 2 tournament on Monday.
Griff Banton added a goal and a pair of assists, Gabe Jones and Andrew Hays each scored a goal and Kody Alexander notched an assist for the Wildcats.
Goalkeeper Connor Vincent finished with three saves to earn the shutout for Franklin-Simpson (3-1), which was set to host District 15 rival Russellville on Tuesday.
Warren East (0-1) was slated to visit District 16 rival Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday.
Barren County 10, Edmonson County 0
Micah Wilson posted a hat trick with five goals and chipped in with an assist to pace host Barren County to a 10-0 win over Barren County on Monday.
Tyler Hagan and Will Fant each had two goals and an assist, Colton Boone scored a goal, Alan Edberg tallied two assists, and Joseph Hutchison and Juan Carlos Alejo-Roblero each finished with an assist.
Trojans goalkeeper Gavin McCord finished with one save to earn the shutout. Barren County (3-0) visits Muhlenberg County on Thursday.
Edmonson County (0-3) hosts District 11 rival Butler County on Thursday.