Steve Albert is excited to return to the sport he knows best.
Warren Central named Albert as the Dragons’ new head baseball coach Monday.
“I’m looking forward to getting back to the sport I spent 20 years trying to learn as much as I can,” Albert said. “It’s the mental side of the game that drives me the most. Teaching the kids to learn how to, in a way, teach themselves how to play the game, where they learn from their mistakes and how to correct them and fix them on their own.”
Albert, a science teacher at Warren Central, replaces Jay Shockley as head coach. Shockley never coached a game for the Dragons, who had their season canceled along with the rest of the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shockley was in his first year as coach, having replaced Adam Biller.
“As a science teacher at Warren Central, he has done an outstanding job building relationships with his students,” WCHS athletic director Jason Esters wrote in a news release announcing Albert’s hiring. “We expect this to carry over to the diamond for the Dragons. We would like to congratulate him, his wife Melissa, and his three-year-old son Greyson on this new opportunity for them. We look forward to the future of Dragon Baseball under his leadership as he hopes to provide some stability to the program.”
Albert most recently served as head softball coach at Greenwood, where he compiled an overall mark of 46-45 in three seasons (2015-17). Albert’s 2016 Lady Gators squad reached the Region 4 Tournament championship.
Before that, Albert was an assistant baseball coach at McMinnville (Tenn.) High School.
Albert spent nearly 10 years as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator in college baseball, with stints at Kentucky – where he was an assistant under legendary Wildcats coach Keith Madison – and Oklahoma Wesleyan. Albert played collegiate baseball in junior college before spending his final two seasons playing at Lee (Tenn.).
At Warren Central, Albert takes over the baseball program at a time when there can be virtually no physical activity. His immediate goal, he said, is to find the best players he can recruit at the school to build the program.
“Baseball being a spring sport, we’re not really allowed to do anything,” Albert said. “Honestly, at this point we can’t even use the hitting facility. As far as the COVID goes, we’re just going to kind of take it as the KHSAA deems we can.”
