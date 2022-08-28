Greenwood junior Andy Alfaro tallied five goals spread over two games Saturday to lead the Gators to a pair of 3-1 boys' soccer victories over Corbin and host Pulaski County on Saturday.
Alfaro had a pair of goals in the win over Pulaski County. Michael Mitchell added a goal, Carlos Hercules tallied two assists and Dylan Goad added an assist. Gators goalkeeper Carson Berger finished with six saves.
Alfaro tallied a hat trick with three goals against Corbin. Drew Smothers and Ian Dambrowitz notched assists in the win, with goalkeeper Jack Martens tallying six saves.
Greenwood (2-4) hosts Warren East on Tuesday.
Warren Central 2, Madison Central 1
Mzaliwa Noel scored a pair of goals to push visiting Warren Central past Madison Central for a 2-1 win on Saturday.
Semir Hodzic and Daniel Nkurunziza tallied assists for the Dragons, while goalkeeper Almian Sakanovic finished with five saves.
Warren Central (4-1-1) was set to play at Henry Clay on Sunday.
Franklin-Simpson 5, Taylor County 0
Franklin-Simpson picked up a pair of shutout victories Saturday in the Scotties Classic at Glasgow, topping Grayson County 5-0 and also blanking Taylor County 5-0.
Against Grayson, the Wildcats' Kaden Goodwin and Peyton Martin scored two goals each. Gabe Jones added a goal and an assist, and Sam Mylor, Tyrus Barbee, Oscar Lopez and Kody Alexander each tallied an assist. Wildcats goalkeeper Connor Vincent made two saves to earn the shutout.
Griff Banton struck for two goals against Taylor County. Lopez and Martin added a goal and an assist apiece, Barbee tallied a goal, and Jones, Alexander and Trevor Kindred each had an assist. Vincent made six saves to earn the shutout.
Franklin-Simpson (8-2) hosts District 13 rival Logan County on Tuesday.
Glasgow 6, Grayson County 1
Host Glasgow split a pair of matches at Saturday's Scotties Classic, falling 6-2 to Taylor County and beating Grayson County 6-1.
Josiah Driver and Junius Smith had goals for the Scotties against Taylor County, with Darwin Hernandez and William Parocai providing the assists.
Parocai tallied a hat trick with three goals in the win over Grayson County. Jared Malagon added a goal and an assist, and Avery Grieshop and Driver each had a goal. Hernandez chipped in with two assists, and Christopher Sandoval and Smith each added an assist.
Scotties goalkeeper Bradford Mahung tallied seven saves in the win.
Glasgow (2-6) is at Bethlehem on Tuesday.
Girls' soccer
Bowling Green 9, Meade County 0
Zippi Willgruber tallied two goals and added a pair of assists to lead host Bowling Green to a 9-0 win over Meade County on Saturday.
Katie Donelson added two goals and an assist, and Allison Cleaver also had two goals. Maggie Morrie, Annabelle Brown and Reese Lowery scored one goal each, and Adelyn Drane finished with four assists for the Lady Purples.
Goalkeeper Jaycee Patterson recorded the shutout for Bowling Green (6-1-1), which visits District 14 rival Warren Central on Tuesday.
Russellville 4, Mount Juliet (Tenn.) 3
Rayleigh Roberts produced a hat trick with three goals to boost visiting Russellville to a 4-3 win over Mount Juliet (Tenn.) on Saturday.
Trystanne Hickman added a goal and Jasmine Kennedy had three assists for the Lady Panthers. Goalkeeper Aliyah Kennedy finished with eight saves.
Russellville (5-1) visits District 13 foe Todd County Central on Tuesday.
Volleyball
Franklin-Simpson 2, Warren Central 0
Franklin-Simpson won one of three matches in Saturday's Battle in the Barrens at Barren County, beating Warren Central 2-0 (27-25, 25-23) and falling to Glasgow 2-0 (25-16, 25-14) and LaRue County 2-0 (25-12, 25-21).
Kinley Cummings had six kills, MacKenzie Phelps tallied 32 assists, Julia Warren had eight digs and Kerri Hastings had seven aces in the win against Warren Central.
Phelps had 34 assists and Warren tallied 23 digs against Glasgow. Marianna Ortiz tallied five blocks, Aubrey Sams had 28 assists, Warren had nine digs and Hastings finished with three aces against LaRue.
Franklin-Simpson (4-5) hosts District 13 rival Logan County on Tuesday.
Golf
Wildcat Shootout
Bowling Green's girls' golf team combined to shoot a 343 to win Saturday's Wildcat shootout at Franklin Country Club.
Caroline Childers led the Lady Purples with an 82, while Jenna Harston tallied a personal-best 84.
South Warren's girls finished second in the team standings, with Ainslee Cruce winning individual runner-up honors.
Warren East's Maddie Green (87) and Briley Choate (90) both carded personal bests in the tournament.
In the boys' tournament, Bowling Green claimed runner-up honors with a combined 9-over par 289. Reed Richey led the Purples with a runner-up finish in the individual standings, carding a 1-under par 69. Other scorers for the Purples were Charlie Reber (73), Ben Davenport (73) and Ian Geoghegan (74).