After winning All 'A' Region 4 titles, Todd County Central boys' and Cumberland County girls' basketball teams made big moves in the latest Bowling Green Daily News Area Top 10 polls.
Todd County climbed two spots to sixth, while the Lady Panthers returned to the poll after a one-week absence – leaping up to sixth in the girls' poll.
Warren Central remained a unanimous No. 1 in the boys' poll, with Bowling Green holding in second. The two teams are scheduled to meet at Bowling Green on Tuesday.
Greenwood remained at third, with Clinton County fourth and Barren County in fifth just ahead of Todd County Central. Metcalfe County, Butler County, Glasgow and Franklin-Simpson rounded out the boys' poll.
In the girls' poll, Bowling Green was once again a unanimous No. 1 with Barren County in second. Greenwood and Franklin-Simpson swapped places, with the Lady Gators third and the Lady Cats fourth.
Butler County was fifth, right in front of Cumberland County. Metcalfe County, Logan County, Monroe County and Glasgow rounded out the girls' poll.
The voting panel includes Daily News sports writer Micheal Compton; Daily News sports writer Jared MacDonald; Daily News sports editor Jeff Nations; Daily News writer John Reecer; Brian Davis of WFKN 1220 AM in Franklin; Joe Brunk of Sporting Times Broadcast Network; Jay Turner of WHHT 103.7 FM in Glasgow; Don Meador of The Citizen-Times in Scottsville; Tyler Eaton ESPN 102.7 FM; James Brown 104thescore.com in Glasgow and Joe Myers of WCLU 1490 AM in Glasgow.
Voting was conducted before Monday’s games.
Boys
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Warren Central (11) 10-3 110 1
2. Bowling Green – 11-3 99 2
3. Greenwood – 13-3 88 3
4. Clinton County – 14-3 59 4
5. Barren County – 8-8 57 5
6. Todd Co. Central – 14-2 54 8
7. Metcalfe County – 9-8 41 10
8. Butler County – 11-4 36 7
9. Glasgow – 8-6 29 6
10. Franklin-Simpson – 7-6 23 9
Others receiving votes: Warren East 6, Edmonson County 2.
Girls
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Bowling Green (11) 13-4 110 1
2. Barren County – 12-4 98 2
3. Greenwood – 11-4 85 4
4. Franklin-Simpson – 9-3 72 3
5. Butler County – 12-1 67 5
6. Cumberland County – 12-5 41 –
7. Metcalfe County – 9-7 40 6
8. Logan County – 13-6 26 7
9. Monroe County – 8-6 19 9
10. Glasgow – 8-7 16 8
Others receiving votes: Russellville 15, Allen County-Scottsville 7, South Warren 7, Edmonson County 2.