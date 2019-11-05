Prep football: Trinity 49-21 over Bowling Green
The 2019-20 All-SKY Conference Football First and Second Teams for both large school (Classes 4A-6A) and small school (Classes 1A-3A) divisions were announced on Tuesday.

The conference is made up of 15 area teams divided into a large-school division and a small-school division. The large-school division is made up of nine schools -- Allen County - Scottsville, Barren County, Bowling Green, Franklin Simpson, Greenwood, Logan County, South Warren, Warren Central and Warren East. The small-school division is made up of six local 1A-3A schools -- Edmonson County, Glasgow, Metcalfe County, Monroe County, Russellville and Todd County Central.

Players are voted on by the head coaches in their respective divisions.

Large School Division (4A-5A)

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Defensive Line:​ Terrion Thompson - Bowling Green

Defensive Line:​ Jordan Brown - Warren East

Defensive Line:​ Ethan Hildreth - South Warren

Defensive Line:​ Dillon Rookstool - Allen County-Scottsville

Linebacker:​ Rece Jones - Bowling Green

Linebacker:​ Connor Rogers - Franklin-Simpson

Linebacker: ​Vito Tisdale - Bowling Green

Defensive Back:​ Tyler Bush - Barren County

Defensive Back:​ Jantzen Dunn - South Warren

Defensive Back:​ Evan Spader - Bowling Green

Defensive Back: ​ Zay Evans - Logan County

Punter:​ Cole Hollingsworth - Franklin-Simpson

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback:​ Tyler Ezell - Logan County

Running Back:​ Marquise Holloway - Barren County

Running Back: ​ Leo Stutzman - Franklin-Simpson

Offensive Line:​ A.J. Burr - Franklin-Simpson

Offensive Line:​ Jordan Madden - Allen County-Scottsville

Offensive Line:​ Cody Rogers - Barren County

Offensive Line:​ Colt Jackson - South Warren

Offensive Line:​ Justin Bowen - South Warren

Wide Receiver: ​Anthony Woodard - Logan County

Wide Receiver: ​Justin Borden - Warren Central

Wide Receiver:​ Jordan Dingle - Bowling Green

Kicker:​ Ben Patterson - Greenwood

Large School Division (4A-5A)

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Defensive Line:​ Jonathan Gornik - Greenwood

Defensive Line:​ Logan Gipson - Logan County

Defensive Line:​ Jaquez McPeek - Allen County-Scottsville

Defensive Line:​ Keaton Oldham - Bowling Green

Linebacker:​ Memphas Hite - Warren East

Linebacker:​ Zach Yates - Logan County

Linebacker:​ Sebastian Conwell - Greenwood

Defensive Back:​ E.J. Smith - Warren East

Defensive Back:​ Tucker Prieskorn - Bowling Green

Defensive Back:​ Tomi Mustapha - South Warren

Defensive Back: ​Jackson Coots - Barren County

Punter:​ Eli Burwash - Bowling Green

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback:​ Nolan Ford - Warren East

Running Back:​ Reed Slone - Greenwood

Running Back:​ Gary Hardy - Logan County

Offensive Line:​ Patrick Beene - Greenwood

Offensive Line:​ Zach Segur - Warren East

Offensive Line:​ Frank Jones - Bowling Green

Offensive Line:​ Kayden Whitney - Allen County-Scottsville

Offensive Line:​ Hayden Lasley - Greenwood

Wide Receiver: ​Jax Cooper - Allen County-Scottsville

Wide Receiver:​ DeShaun Gilbert - Warren East

Wide Receiver:​ Tay Smith - Warren Central

Kicker: ​Dalton Major - Bowling Green

Small School Division (1A-3A)

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Defensive Line:​ Hunter Fox - Metcalfe County

Defensive Line:​ Chase Jones - Glasgow

Defensive Line:​ Darian Johnson - Glasgow

Defensive Line:​ Dakota Wood - Monroe County

Linebacker:​ Chase Wells - Todd County Central

Linebacker:​ Mason Bragg - Glasgow

Linebacker:​ Brock Stethen - Edmonson County

Defensive Back:​ Gabe Zurmehly - Metcalfe County

Defensive Back:​ Kamari Briggs - Todd County Central

Defensive Back:​ D.J. Johnson - Todd County Central

Defensive Back:​ John Carter Myers - Glasgow

Punter:​ Preston Moore - Todd County Central

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback: ​Tanner Abernathy - Glasgow

Running Back:​ Ja’Twaon Graham - Todd County Central

Running Back:​ Nick Mitchell - Glasgow

Offensive Line:​ Tad Shelton - Glasgow

Offensive Line:​ Justin Waldrop - Todd County Central

Offensive Line:​ Josh Todd - Russellville

Offensive Line:​ Lucio Sanchez - Todd County Central

Offensive Line:​ Chanse Page - Monroe County

Wide Receiver:​ Kynarious Flynt - Glasgow

Wide Receiver:​ Hunter Scott - Glasgow

Wide Receiver:​ Wade Thompson - Monroe County

Kicker:​ Alex Elizalde - Glasgow

Small School Division (1A-3A)

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Defensive Line:​ Jameson Pruitt - Monroe County

Defensive Line:​ Tucker Dockery - Edmonson County

Defensive Line:​ Zach Dowlen - Russellville

Defensive Line:​ Demarcus Leavell - Todd County Central

Linebacker:​ Chance Lucas - Edmonson County

Linebacker:​ Cole Shive - Metcalfe County

Linebacker:​ Kale Hagan - Monroe County

Linebacker:​ Jayden Marshall - Todd County Central

Linebacker:​ Jayden Weyrauch - Glasgow

Linebacker:​ Jon Smith - Edmonson County

Defensive Back:​ Lennon Ries - Russellville

Defensive Back:​ Julian Austin - Glasgow

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback:​ Curtis Petett - Monroe County

Running Back:​ Johnathon Flores - Todd County Central

Running Back:​ Isaiah Johnson - Edmonson County

Offensive Line:​ Jayden Wood - Glasgow

Offensive Line:​ Jeremy Foster - Todd County Central

Offensive Line:​ Tanner Jessie - Metcalfe County

Offensive Line:​ Robert Skipworth - Russellville

Offensive Line:​ Jace Conder - Edmonson County

Wide Receiver:​ Jay Long - Glasgow

Wide Receiver:​ Bryce Nolan - Todd County Central

Wide Receiver:​ Jackson Hampton - Russellville

Kicker:​ Clay Walden - Edmonson County

