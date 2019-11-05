The 2019-20 All-SKY Conference Football First and Second Teams for both large school (Classes 4A-6A) and small school (Classes 1A-3A) divisions were announced on Tuesday.
The conference is made up of 15 area teams divided into a large-school division and a small-school division. The large-school division is made up of nine schools -- Allen County - Scottsville, Barren County, Bowling Green, Franklin Simpson, Greenwood, Logan County, South Warren, Warren Central and Warren East. The small-school division is made up of six local 1A-3A schools -- Edmonson County, Glasgow, Metcalfe County, Monroe County, Russellville and Todd County Central.
Players are voted on by the head coaches in their respective divisions.
Large School Division (4A-5A)
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive Line: Terrion Thompson - Bowling Green
Defensive Line: Jordan Brown - Warren East
Defensive Line: Ethan Hildreth - South Warren
Defensive Line: Dillon Rookstool - Allen County-Scottsville
Linebacker: Rece Jones - Bowling Green
Linebacker: Connor Rogers - Franklin-Simpson
Linebacker: Vito Tisdale - Bowling Green
Defensive Back: Tyler Bush - Barren County
Defensive Back: Jantzen Dunn - South Warren
Defensive Back: Evan Spader - Bowling Green
Defensive Back: Zay Evans - Logan County
Punter: Cole Hollingsworth - Franklin-Simpson
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback: Tyler Ezell - Logan County
Running Back: Marquise Holloway - Barren County
Running Back: Leo Stutzman - Franklin-Simpson
Offensive Line: A.J. Burr - Franklin-Simpson
Offensive Line: Jordan Madden - Allen County-Scottsville
Offensive Line: Cody Rogers - Barren County
Offensive Line: Colt Jackson - South Warren
Offensive Line: Justin Bowen - South Warren
Wide Receiver: Anthony Woodard - Logan County
Wide Receiver: Justin Borden - Warren Central
Wide Receiver: Jordan Dingle - Bowling Green
Kicker: Ben Patterson - Greenwood
Large School Division (4A-5A)
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive Line: Jonathan Gornik - Greenwood
Defensive Line: Logan Gipson - Logan County
Defensive Line: Jaquez McPeek - Allen County-Scottsville
Defensive Line: Keaton Oldham - Bowling Green
Linebacker: Memphas Hite - Warren East
Linebacker: Zach Yates - Logan County
Linebacker: Sebastian Conwell - Greenwood
Defensive Back: E.J. Smith - Warren East
Defensive Back: Tucker Prieskorn - Bowling Green
Defensive Back: Tomi Mustapha - South Warren
Defensive Back: Jackson Coots - Barren County
Punter: Eli Burwash - Bowling Green
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback: Nolan Ford - Warren East
Running Back: Reed Slone - Greenwood
Running Back: Gary Hardy - Logan County
Offensive Line: Patrick Beene - Greenwood
Offensive Line: Zach Segur - Warren East
Offensive Line: Frank Jones - Bowling Green
Offensive Line: Kayden Whitney - Allen County-Scottsville
Offensive Line: Hayden Lasley - Greenwood
Wide Receiver: Jax Cooper - Allen County-Scottsville
Wide Receiver: DeShaun Gilbert - Warren East
Wide Receiver: Tay Smith - Warren Central
Kicker: Dalton Major - Bowling Green
Small School Division (1A-3A)
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive Line: Hunter Fox - Metcalfe County
Defensive Line: Chase Jones - Glasgow
Defensive Line: Darian Johnson - Glasgow
Defensive Line: Dakota Wood - Monroe County
Linebacker: Chase Wells - Todd County Central
Linebacker: Mason Bragg - Glasgow
Linebacker: Brock Stethen - Edmonson County
Defensive Back: Gabe Zurmehly - Metcalfe County
Defensive Back: Kamari Briggs - Todd County Central
Defensive Back: D.J. Johnson - Todd County Central
Defensive Back: John Carter Myers - Glasgow
Punter: Preston Moore - Todd County Central
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback: Tanner Abernathy - Glasgow
Running Back: Ja’Twaon Graham - Todd County Central
Running Back: Nick Mitchell - Glasgow
Offensive Line: Tad Shelton - Glasgow
Offensive Line: Justin Waldrop - Todd County Central
Offensive Line: Josh Todd - Russellville
Offensive Line: Lucio Sanchez - Todd County Central
Offensive Line: Chanse Page - Monroe County
Wide Receiver: Kynarious Flynt - Glasgow
Wide Receiver: Hunter Scott - Glasgow
Wide Receiver: Wade Thompson - Monroe County
Kicker: Alex Elizalde - Glasgow
Small School Division (1A-3A)
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive Line: Jameson Pruitt - Monroe County
Defensive Line: Tucker Dockery - Edmonson County
Defensive Line: Zach Dowlen - Russellville
Defensive Line: Demarcus Leavell - Todd County Central
Linebacker: Chance Lucas - Edmonson County
Linebacker: Cole Shive - Metcalfe County
Linebacker: Kale Hagan - Monroe County
Linebacker: Jayden Marshall - Todd County Central
Linebacker: Jayden Weyrauch - Glasgow
Linebacker: Jon Smith - Edmonson County
Defensive Back: Lennon Ries - Russellville
Defensive Back: Julian Austin - Glasgow
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback: Curtis Petett - Monroe County
Running Back: Johnathon Flores - Todd County Central
Running Back: Isaiah Johnson - Edmonson County
Offensive Line: Jayden Wood - Glasgow
Offensive Line: Jeremy Foster - Todd County Central
Offensive Line: Tanner Jessie - Metcalfe County
Offensive Line: Robert Skipworth - Russellville
Offensive Line: Jace Conder - Edmonson County
Wide Receiver: Jay Long - Glasgow
Wide Receiver: Bryce Nolan - Todd County Central
Wide Receiver: Jackson Hampton - Russellville
Kicker: Clay Walden - Edmonson County
