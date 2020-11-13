The SKY Football Conference announced its annual all-conference teams on Friday.
The SKY Conference is made up of southcentral Kentucky schools ranging in size from Class 1A up to 5A teams. Member schools are Allen County-Scottsville, Barren County, Bowling Green, Edmonson County, Franklin-Simpson, Glasgow, Greenwood, Logan County, Metcalfe County, Monroe County, Russellville, South Warren, Todd County Central, Warren Central and Warren East.
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the SKY Conference awards banquet honoring its all-conference team will not be held this year.
Large School Division (Class 4A-5A)
First Team Defense
Defensive line -- Dillon Rookstool, Allen County-Scottsville; Julian Boley, South Warren; Logan Gipson, Logan County; Jeremiah Lightfoot, Bowling Green
Linebacker -- Rece Jones, Bowling Green; Zach Yates, Logan County; Luke Burton, South Warren
Defensive back -- Jantzen Dunn, South Warren; Kyjuan Stutzman, Franklin-Simpson; Dee Gilbert, Warren East; Dylan Echols, Bowling Green
Punter -- Eli Burwash, Bowling Green
First Team Offense
Quarterback -- Caden Veltkamp, South Warren
Running back -- Javy Bunton, Bowling Green; David Odom, Greenwood
Offensive line -- Kayden Whitney, Allen County-Scottsville; Hunter Wilson, Barren County; Christian Johnson, Bowling Green; Thomas Kash, Logan County; Jackson Littlefield, Bowling Green
Wide receiver -- Anthony Woodard, Logan County; Jax Cooper, Allen County-Scottsville; Jordan Dingle, Bowling Green
Kicker -- Eldar Dervisevic, South Warren
Second Team Defense
Defensive line -- K.J. Hardesty, Franklin-Simpson; Jonathon Gornik, Greenwood; Bridger Knee, Bowling Green; Corbin Murphy, Barren County
Linebacker -- Will Moore, Allen County-Scottsville; Simon Ghee, Warren East; Ty'Seam Day, Warren Central
Defensive back -- Tanner Stinson, Allen County-Scottsville; Sam McNabb, Greenwood; Aaron Hinton, Logan County; Avrin Bell, South Warren
Punter -- Jace Carver, Warren Central
Second Team Offense
Quarterback -- Nolan Ford, Warren East
Running back -- Omar Harrison, Franklin-Simpson; Wyatt Blake, Logan County
Offensive line -- Zach Simpson, Greenwood; Tucker Tracy, Allen County-Scottsville; KenYae Cofer, Bowling Green; Jonah Oliver, Logan County; Seth Hall, South Warren
Wide receiver -- Jamarcus Miley, Barren County; Omari Glover, Warren Central; Jaden Sells, Logan County
Kicker -- Kobe Kawaii, Warren East
***
Small School Division (Class 1A-3A)
First Team Defense
Defensive line -- Preston Mills, Edmonson County; Luke Meadows, Metcalfe County; Jameson Pruitt, Monroe County; Zack Dowlen, Russellville
Linebacker -- Mason Bragg, Glasgow; Josh McMurry, Russellville; Jayden Weyrauch, Glasgow; Mikey Bennett, Metcalfe County
Defensive back -- Jacob Wood, Monroe County; Isaiah Johnson, Edmonson County; Chevis Elliott, Russellville
First Team Offense
Quarterback -- Jon Smith, Edmonson County
Running back -- Hunter Scott, Glasgow; Gabe Zumerhly, Metcalfe County; Jovari Gamble, Russellville
Offensive line -- Tad Shelton, Glasgow; Demarcus Leavell, Todd County Central; Jace Conder, Edmonson County; Tanner Jessie, Metcalfe County; Matthew Sparks, Monroe County
Wide receiver -- Andrew Phillips, Glasgow; Wyatt Blythe, Metcalfe County
Athlete -- Preston Moore, Todd County Central
Kicker -- Clay Walden, Edmonson County
Second Team Defense
Defensive line -- Will Shirley, Metcalfe County; Daniel Pereira, Edmonson County; Ben Allen, Russellville; Tristan Franklin, Glasgow
Linebacker -- Cade Turner, Monroe County; Logan Davis, Edmonson County; Bryce Baxter, Monroe County; Jameson Petett, Monroe County; Ethan Tomerlin, Todd County Central
Defensive back -- Xavier Coleman, Russellville; Corbin Wells, Glasgow; Nolan Carroll, Todd County Central
Second Team Offense
Quarterback -- Peyton Dial, Metcalfe County
Running back -- Keiran Stockton, Glasgow; Omarion Riddick, Todd County Central
Offensive line -- Jordan Page, Monroe County; Michael Shaw, Edmonson County; Josh Todd, Russellville; Coleman Decker, Glasgow; Chris Shaw, Metcalfe County; Jayden Wood, Glasgow
Wide receiver -- Sawyer Edmunds, Metcalfe County; Nate Redding, Todd County Central
Athlete -- John O. Harlin, Monroe County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.