The SKY Football Conference announced its annual all-conference teams on Friday.

The SKY Conference is made up of southcentral Kentucky schools ranging in size from Class 1A up to 5A teams. Member schools are Allen County-Scottsville, Barren County, Bowling Green, Edmonson County, Franklin-Simpson, Glasgow, Greenwood, Logan County, Metcalfe County, Monroe County, Russellville, South Warren, Todd County Central, Warren Central and Warren East.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the SKY Conference awards banquet honoring its all-conference team will not be held this year.

Large School Division (Class 4A-5A)

First Team Defense

Defensive line -- Dillon Rookstool, Allen County-Scottsville; Julian Boley, South Warren; Logan Gipson, Logan County; Jeremiah Lightfoot, Bowling Green

Linebacker -- Rece Jones, Bowling Green; Zach Yates, Logan County; Luke Burton, South Warren

Defensive back -- Jantzen Dunn, South Warren; Kyjuan Stutzman, Franklin-Simpson; Dee Gilbert, Warren East; Dylan Echols, Bowling Green

Punter -- Eli Burwash, Bowling Green

First Team Offense

Quarterback -- Caden Veltkamp, South Warren

Running back -- Javy Bunton, Bowling Green; David Odom, Greenwood

Offensive line -- Kayden Whitney, Allen County-Scottsville; Hunter Wilson, Barren County; Christian Johnson, Bowling Green; Thomas Kash, Logan County; Jackson Littlefield, Bowling Green

Wide receiver -- Anthony Woodard, Logan County; Jax Cooper, Allen County-Scottsville; Jordan Dingle, Bowling Green

Kicker -- Eldar Dervisevic, South Warren

Second Team Defense

Defensive line -- K.J. Hardesty, Franklin-Simpson; Jonathon Gornik, Greenwood; Bridger Knee, Bowling Green; Corbin Murphy, Barren County

Linebacker -- Will Moore, Allen County-Scottsville; Simon Ghee, Warren East; Ty'Seam Day, Warren Central

Defensive back -- Tanner Stinson, Allen County-Scottsville; Sam McNabb, Greenwood; Aaron Hinton, Logan County; Avrin Bell, South Warren

Punter -- Jace Carver, Warren Central

Second Team Offense

Quarterback -- Nolan Ford, Warren East

Running back -- Omar Harrison, Franklin-Simpson; Wyatt Blake, Logan County

Offensive line -- Zach Simpson, Greenwood; Tucker Tracy, Allen County-Scottsville; KenYae Cofer, Bowling Green; Jonah Oliver, Logan County; Seth Hall, South Warren

Wide receiver -- Jamarcus Miley, Barren County; Omari Glover, Warren Central; Jaden Sells, Logan County

Kicker -- Kobe Kawaii, Warren East

***

Small School Division (Class 1A-3A)

First Team Defense

Defensive line -- Preston Mills, Edmonson County; Luke Meadows, Metcalfe County; Jameson Pruitt, Monroe County; Zack Dowlen, Russellville

Linebacker -- Mason Bragg, Glasgow; Josh McMurry, Russellville; Jayden Weyrauch, Glasgow; Mikey Bennett, Metcalfe County

Defensive back -- Jacob Wood, Monroe County; Isaiah Johnson, Edmonson County; Chevis Elliott, Russellville

First Team Offense

Quarterback -- Jon Smith, Edmonson County

Running back -- Hunter Scott, Glasgow; Gabe Zumerhly, Metcalfe County; Jovari Gamble, Russellville

Offensive line -- Tad Shelton, Glasgow; Demarcus Leavell, Todd County Central; Jace Conder, Edmonson County; Tanner Jessie, Metcalfe County; Matthew Sparks, Monroe County

Wide receiver -- Andrew Phillips, Glasgow; Wyatt Blythe, Metcalfe County

Athlete -- Preston Moore, Todd County Central

Kicker -- Clay Walden, Edmonson County

Second Team Defense

Defensive line -- Will Shirley, Metcalfe County; Daniel Pereira, Edmonson County; Ben Allen, Russellville; Tristan Franklin, Glasgow

Linebacker -- Cade Turner, Monroe County; Logan Davis, Edmonson County; Bryce Baxter, Monroe County; Jameson Petett, Monroe County; Ethan Tomerlin, Todd County Central

Defensive back -- Xavier Coleman, Russellville; Corbin Wells, Glasgow; Nolan Carroll, Todd County Central

Second Team Offense

Quarterback -- Peyton Dial, Metcalfe County

Running back -- Keiran Stockton, Glasgow; Omarion Riddick, Todd County Central

Offensive line -- Jordan Page, Monroe County; Michael Shaw, Edmonson County; Josh Todd, Russellville; Coleman Decker, Glasgow; Chris Shaw, Metcalfe County; Jayden Wood, Glasgow

Wide receiver -- Sawyer Edmunds, Metcalfe County; Nate Redding, Todd County Central

Athlete -- John O. Harlin, Monroe County

