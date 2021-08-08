The Allen County-Scottsville football team rode an experienced senior group to the program’s best finish in a decade last year, advancing to the third round of the Class 4A state playoffs before falling to eventual runner-up Franklin County.
With a much smaller senior class this year, nine total, Allen County-Scottsville is hoping to build off the momentum from last year’s postseason and make another run at a district title and beyond.
“We lost a lot of kids, but I think what they did is they set a good foundation to these younger kids about how great the opportunity is and how it could be pulled from you in a minute and how you need to be ready when the time comes,” ACS coach Brad Hood said. “We made it to the region final. There are not many schools that did. I was proud of our kids for hanging on and fighting and doing all of those things.”
While the senior class is small, they all played valuable minutes according to Hood -- giving the Patriots an experienced core to set the tone.
The offensive line is led by senior Brady Alderson, a three-year starter who Hood said is like a coach on the field. He will be joined by senior Luke Miller and juniors Cole Meador and Zander Reynolds, with Alec Doolin and Tucker Scott also in the mix.
Wideout Jax Cooper returns as a fifth-year senior, looking to build off a 2020 campaign where he led the team with 449 yards receiving and six touchdowns.
“I feel like Jax was a player that missed out on some opportunities because of COVID,” Hood said. “Jax Cooper is one of the best football players I have ever coached. I felt like not getting to go to camps, not getting to do those things was really hard for Jax’s recruitment and I felt like he got overlooked. We talked about it and I think Jax felt like he had a little something he needed to prove.”
Cooper will be working with a new starting quarterback in Peyton Cope. The junior has been groomed for two years to take over at QB according to Hood and will also have Tanner Stinson and tight end Thorny Walker as weapons in the passing game.
Defensively, senior Will Moore leads an experienced linebacking corps that includes Chris Holland and Nick Grissom. Cooper and Stinson return in the secondary, while Juylen McPeak anchors a young defensive line.
Allen County-Scottsville will once again face a challenging district slate, but Hood said he is hopeful his team will gel in time to continue last year’s success and make another deep postseason run.
“I think on paper you probably look at Warren East and they have the most names coming back,” Bonds said. “Having Jax doesn’t hurt, but we have added a lot of new faces. They are not new faces to us, but they are new to the surrounding people.
“ ... I think it is all going to come down to who hits the hot streak. Home field is probably gonna be huge in the playoffs. We want it to happen where they have to come here.”