SCOTTSVILLE - From the time his playing days ended at Allen County-Scottsville, Casey Napier dreamed of one day being the head basketball coach.
That dream became a reality on Friday when Napier was named the new head coach, replacing Brad Bonds who stepped down after the season.
“I knew when my playing days were over that I wanted this position, eventually,” Napier said. “To finally get here, it is almost surreal. All kinds of emotions come up, but I am so grateful and so excited to be in this role now.”
Napier brings a familiarity to a program that finished 16-8 last season, winning the first district title since his senior season in 2010 and advancing to the semifinals of the Region 4 Tournament.
He played for four years, appearing in 92 games with 56 starts. Napier started 29 games his senior season under now Glasgow coach James Willett, and averaged 12.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game, while leading the team in 3-point shooting (38.2%).
Napier said Willett was one of the first people he spoke to when he accepted the job.
"He congratulated me and was so excited for me," Napier said. "He wished me luck all season, except for two games – which I expected."
Since his playing days, Napier has been an assistant coach at ACS for all but two years – when he was assistant at Warren East.
Napier said he believes his experience as a player and an assistant coach will be an asset as he transitions to head coach.
“The adversity that these kids are going to deal with, they know that I have dealt with it as well,” Napier said. “Just being from here, coaching here as long as I have, I think the kids are going to relate to it a lot better and be excited to get things going.”
Napier is also ready for the challenge of coaching in a competitive district, with hopes of continuing the Patriots' recent success.
“I’m still a competitor at heart, so obviously I am looking forward to the competition,” Napier said. “Not only do we have excellent players in this district, now I have to go against excellent coaches every district game – guys who I really respect and some that I have learned a lot from.
“I’m looking forward to the competition and I know the guys will be as well.”
Napier said he will sit back and celebrate for a little bit before getting to work on the upcoming season.
“I’m going to enjoy this,” Napier said. “This is super exciting for me. I’ve been looking forward to this day for a long time. I want to sit back with the guys. I want to enjoy the moment for as long as possible, but then it won’t be long until it is time to get to the gym and start getting shots in.”