The Ausbrooks sisters will get to play at least one more game together for Allen County-Scottsville after a marathon 9-8, 12-inning win over Logan County in the opening round of the Region 4 Tournament on Saturday at the WKU Softball Complex.
Senior Bailey Ausbrooks sent the game to extra innings with a game-tying homer and eighth grader Addie Ausbrooks had the walk-off hit in the 12th as Allen County-Scottsville (19-14) avoided elimination twice before moving on to Sunday’s semifinals.
“It was a big game,” Addie Ausbrooks said. “I knew that because it could have been my last game with my sister. When it comes to blood, it is a lot different. You have this mentality of where it is do or die. You have to do everything you can.”
After playing a nine-inning game in the first round of last year’s Region 4 Tournament, with Logan County winning in walk-off fashion, the two teams equaled the longest game played in region tourney history – matching the 12-inning affair between Greenwood and Glasgow in 2012.
Logan County jumped out to a big lead in the first. The Lady Cougars sent nine batters to the plate, with a two-run double by Emerson McKinnis highlighting a four-run rally.
Allen County-Scottsville got two runs back in the bottom of the first to cut the deficit in half, but McKinnis struck again with a three-run homer to push the margin back to 7-2.
ACS answered in the bottom of the inning with an RBI triple from Addy Law, an RBI single by Haley Borders and a sac fly by Ally Anderson that made the score 7-5.
It remained a two-run game until the bottom of the seventh, when Bailey Ausbrooks hit a two-run homer to left to erase the early deficits and send the game to extra innings.
“You don’t want to put yourself down in the hole early – down 4-0,” Allen County-Scottsville coach Brad Bonds said. “You really don’t want to be down 7-2. We kept telling them that you don’t have to get it all at once. Just chip away and I thought for the most part they bought into that.”
Bailey Ausbrooks said she was looking for a change-up and got her pitch.
“It felt amazing,” Bailey Ausbrooks said. “I don’t think any home run I’ve hit felt as good as that one did.”
The pitching kept the hitters in check for the next three innings. Logan County finally broke through in the top of the 11th with a bloop RBI single by Maddix Mowles. ACS was able to stay alive again with a one-out RBI triple by Katie Jo Scott, but Scott was left stranded at third to send the game to the 12th.
ACS finished it off in the 12th with hits by Bailey Ausbrooks and Jacie Rice putting runners at second and third with no outs. Logan County almost escaped the jam, retiring the next two hitters but Maddie Ausbrooks hit a grounder into the hole between short and third and was able to beat out the throw to secure the win.
“This team has been built on resiliency all year long,” Bonds said. “We’ve battled adversity. There has been times when we have not played well. We are still battling the big youth thing off and on, but this team is absolutely built on resiliency. I love this team and I love what they are doing.”
Borders, Rice and Addy Law finished with three hits each for Allen County-Scottsville.
Shelby Gettings had three hits, while McKinnis added two hits and five RBIs for Logan County.
“We came out and we were tough and we were strong, but sometimes it doesn’t work out like you want it to,” Logan County assistant coach Victoria Cates said. “Maybe next year we can come back and get them again.”
LCHS 400 300 000 010 – 8
ACSHS 200 300 200 011 – 9
WP: A. Ausbrooks LP: Johnson.{&end}