PREP GIRLS' SOCCER Allen leads Lady Gators to win in Smoky Mountain Cup Daily News Jeff Nations Aug 22, 2022 Greenwood senior Claire Allen scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Lady Gators to a 2-1 girls' soccer win over Powell (Tenn.) in the Smoky Mountain Cup on Sunday in Gatlinburg, Tenn.Avery Buser also scored a goal and Ava Elliott tallied an assist in the win. Goalkeeper MacKenna Pohlmann finished with five saves for Greenwood (4-0-1), which is back in action Thursday at Pope John Paul II in Hendersonville, Tenn. Tags Greenwood Powell (tenn.) Smoky Mountain Cup Jeff Nations Bowling Green Daily News Sports Editor