Warren East senior Isaiah Andrews tallied 30 points to lead the Raiders to a 76-62 boys’ basketball victory against Bellbrook (Ohio) in the Smoky Mountain Winter Classic on Wednesday in Gatlinburg, Tenn.
Ka Jarius Barber finished with 12 points, Dane Parsley added 11 points and Caiden Murrell scored nine points for the Raiders in the win.
Warren East (6-4) was set to continue play in the tournament against Spain Park (Ala.) on Thursday.
Warren Central 87, Fern Creek 53
Kade Unseld tallied a double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds to help top-ranked Warren Central bounce back from its first loss of the season with an 87-53 win against Fern Creek in the White, Greer & Maggard Holiday Classic on Wednesday at Lexington Catholic.
Chappelle Whitney added 19 points and seven rebounds, Omari Glover finished with 14 points and seven rebounds, and Izayiah Villafuerte also scored 14 points for the Dragons.
Warren Central (11-1) closed out play in the tournament with an 81-60 win against West Jessamine on Thursday.
The Dragons are slated to visit District 14 rival Greenwood on Jan. 6.
Meade County 70, Edmonson County 54
Meade County picked up a 70-54 win over Edmonson County in the Independence Bank Classic on Wednesday at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
Braxton Highbaugh led the Wildcats with 13 points in the loss. Tyler Anderson added 11 points and Caden Mills finished with eight points.
Edmonson County (6-5) was set to face Owensboro Catholic in the tournament Thursday.
Station Camp 51, Barren County 38
Station Camp (Tenn.) picked up a 51-38 victory over tournament host Barren County in the Trojan Hoops Holiday Classic on Wednesday.
Eli Brooks scored 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds to pace the Trojans in the loss.
Barren County (6-5) was set to continue play in the tournament Thursday against Marion County.
Girls
Warren East 60, Ohio County 45
Warren East went 1-1 in the DQ Classic on Wednesday, dropping a 55-47 decision to Cumberland County and beating host Ohio County 60-45.
Against Ohio County, Kennedy Lawson led the Lady Raiders with 16 points. Natajia Alexander added nine points and seven rebounds, and Sam Carver also scored nine points in the win.
Warren East (3-7) is back in action Jan. 2 at home against Caverna.
Lincoln County 50, Warren Central 30
Lincoln County downed host Warren Central 50-30 in the Vanous Lloyd Christmas Classic on Wednesday.
Jaliyah Bailey tallied 12 points and seven rebounds to lead the Lady Dragons in the loss. Briana Frausto chipped in with eight points and 14 rebounds.
Warren Central (3-12) was slated to continue play in the tournament Thursday against Christian County.
Russellville 60, Caverna 33
Lareesha Cawthorn posted a double-double with 30 points and 12 rebounds to spark Russellville to a 60-33 win against Caverna in the Vanous Lloyd Christmas Classic on Wednesday at Warren Central.
A’miyah Collier added 13 points and Brinley Mason totaled nine points for the Lady Panthers.
Russellville (4-5) was slated to face Danville in the tournament championship Thursday.
Butler County 36, Glasgow 34
Jenna Phelps scored a game-high 15 points to lead Butler County to a 36-34 win against Glasgow in the Best of the Lakes Holiday Classic on Wednesday at Clinton County.
Khloe Hale finished with eight points and 12 rebounds, and Ashton Botts tallied eight points and seven rebounds for the Lady Scotties in the loss.
Butler County (7-1) has won six straight and was set to face both host Clinton County and Adair County in the tournament on Thursday.
Glasgow (7-3) was also slated to play host Clinton County in the tournament Thursday.
Danville Christian 71, Edmonson County 44
Danville Christian topped Edmonson County 71-44 on Wednesday in the Banker’s Hardwood Classic hosted by Russell County.
Cariann Williams scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Lady Cats in the loss. Annie Kiper chipped in with 10 points.
Edmonson County (7-3) was slated to face Logan County in the tournament on Thursday.
South Laurel 80, ACS 57
South Laurel rolled to an 80-57 win over tournament host Allen County-Scottsville in the Lady Invitational of the South on Wednesday.
Jayleigh Steenbergen posted a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds to pace the Lady Patriots in the loss. Avery Morris added 14 points and Jaylee Covington just missed a double-double with nine points and 13 boards.
Allen County-Scottsville (4-6) was slated to continue play in the tournament Thursday.