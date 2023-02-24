Isaiah Andrews cost Warren East's athletic department some money Friday night.
See, there's a banner hanging in the gymnasium showing all the Raiders' district championships in boys' basketball. Andrews and his teammates -- but especially Andrews -- made that banner inaccurate and very much in need of an update after holding off Barren County for a 56-55 win in the District 15 Boys' Basketball Tournament championship game at Warren East.
Andrews' block in the waning seconds sealed the victory, giving the Raiders a long-awaited district title.
Perhaps Warren East athletic director Brandon Combs can find the invoice for the last banner update in some musty filing cabinet tucked in the recesses of the school -- it wouldn't do much good, since those would be circa-1989 dollars. You have to figure for 34 years of inflation.
Still, it's an expense Warren East is glad to foot.
"I said in the locker room before the game, 'Let's go make history. There's no pressure on us, let's go play loose,' " Warren East coach Kyle Benge said.
There was plenty of pressure once the game started, and it racketed up through the first three quarters and well into the fourth before the final white-knuckle finish.
After Barren County's Aiden Miller hit a jumper to tie the game at 52-all with 1:30 to go, the Trojans forced an empty possession by East and had a chance to take the lead but instead committed a turnover.
Forced to foul, they sent Andrews -- who finished with a game-high 25 points and tallied five blocks -- to the line on consecutive possessions and he hit both ends of a bonus free-throw opportunity to put the Raiders up 56-52 with 19 seconds left.
Barren County (20-12) refused to quit, and Tate Spillman's 3-pointer with 13 seconds to go gave his team plenty of hope.
Andrews ended up with the ball again and drew foul, with a chance to put his team up three with eight seconds left. But this time on the one-plus-one situation, Andrews did what he had not done in the previous four attempts -- he missed, as his shot hit the back iron and bounced high and away.
Barren County standout senior forward Eli Brooks collected the loose ball and took off, intent on driving all the way to the rim and denying the upstart Raiders -- who just joined District 15 this season after years in District 14 -- from taking the crown away from the Trojans.
Andrews had no time to mourn his miss. He sprinted toward the opposite goal, taking an angle to cut in front of Brooks and force him to pull up for a perimeter jumper. It's something the 6-foot-7 Brooks excels at, but this time Andrews managed to squeeze every bit of elevation out of his own 6-6 frame and get a piece of the ball for a block. Teammate Caiden Murrell snared the deflected ball short of the goal, bear-hugged it for a couple seconds and then tossed it downcourt as the Raiders began to celebrate their title.
"I don't know how I blocked it," Andrews said. "His length ... I mean, he's longer than me. So I just tried my best and got it."
The Trojans got out to an early lead by doing the unexpected -- there was Aiden Miller, who will be playing tight end for Western Kentucky's football team next year, showing the nimble footwork of a dancer in the paint as he dominated the lane in the first half. Or lanky guard Brey Bewley, who pulled down five rebounds in the first eight minutes (and finished with nine). It helped Barren County take a 17-12 lead after one quarter, but the Raiders didn't let them keep it.
After the Trojans pushed ahead 30-23 on a Brooks putback with 2:34 left, Warren East closed out the second quarter on a 10-0 run to snag the momentum and a 33-30 halftime lead.
That just set the stage for a raucous second half in front of a heaving gym packed with fans. The Trojans hung right with the Raiders in the third quarter, closing to within one but never quite catching up.
Spillman's 3-pointer to open the fourth did knot the score at 42-all, and the Trojans finally went ahead on another Spillman trey with 5:12 to play that put his team up 48-47.
Andrews answered right back with a spinning move through the paint that he finished for a basket to reclaim the lead. Barren County twice more tied the score, the last at 52 on Miller's jumper, but never again led.
"Especially in the first three quarters, there was a lot of offense back and forth it seemed like," Barren County coach Warren Cunningham said. "Then the pace kind of slowed there in the fourth quarter with neither team scoring as much. We had some chances. We turned it over there a couple times.
"Give them credit -- I thought they played well, made shots and made free throws when they had to."
Joining Andrews in double-figuring scoring for the Raiders was freshman guard Kaleb Prince, who finished with 10 points.
Spillman had 21 points, Brooks finished with 18 and Miller had 12 for the Trojans.
Both teams advance to the Region 4 tournament next week at E.A. Diddle Arena.
"I've always said this tournament doesn't have any effect on the next one," Cunningham said. "If you win this, you've got to put it behind you and get ready to play. If you lose it, you've got to put it behind you and get ready to play."
WEHS 12 21 9 14 -- 56
BCHS 17 13 9 16 -- 55
WEHS -- Andrews 25, Prince 10, Doyle 7, Barber 5, Bratcher 5, Murrell 4.
BCHS -- Spillman 21, Brooks 18, Miller 12, Bewley 4.