Different districts, same intense rivalry.
In a basketball game that saw Greenwood claw back from a 20-point deficit to briefly take a lead, Warren East senior Isaiah Andrews capped his 28-point night with a fade-away jumper to give the Raiders (16-7) a 61-60 victory Friday at GHS.
Andrews' buzzer-beater came after a wild final three minutes that saw six lead changes and a costly turnover by each team.
The final turnover came as Greenwood's Zachary Davis, his team clinging to a 60-59 lead, tried to inbound the ball under the WEHS basket. His pass deflected off the hands of teammate Nick Simpson and GHS senior Lofton Howard was called for traveling with 3.6 seconds left as he tried to corral the ball.
That set up the final inbounds play. The slender, 6-foot-4 Andrews curled to near the free-throw line and took a lob pass from fellow senior Caiden Murrell. With two defenders on him, Andrews dribbled once and spun to his right, falling to the floor as the ball rattled home and set off a celebration for the visiting team.
"Isaiah had to make a heckuva play," WEHS coach Kyle Benge said. "We could've easily given up when we made that last turnover (with 6.8 seconds left and trailing by a point), but we kept fighting."
The victory was especially satisfying for the Raiders, who now compete in the District 15 but were longtime rivals with Greenwood in District 14 and hadn't beaten the Gators since Jan. 22, 2018.
"Even though we switched districts, this meant something tonight," said Benge, in his second season as Raider coach. "We kinda wanted to make a statement that we have a good basketball team at East."
So good that Friday's victory in a raucous atmosphere in The Swamp was East's seventh in a row and 10th in its last 11 games.
Greenwood (7-21), meanwhile, has now lost nine of its last 11 games, including some other nail-biters.
"I'm always proud of their fight and effort," GHS coach Will McCoy said. "They fought and clawed back, but just had some mistakes and a timely turnover.
"I felt like Howard got pushed in the back when he was called for traveling, but the whistle didn't blow, so you gotta control what you can control."
As for the final play, McCoy said: "Andrews made an insanely tough shot, a contested shot. You gotta commend him for making it in that moment."
Early on, it didn't look like the Raiders would need any last-second heroics.
Andrews canned three 3-pointers in the game's first four minutes and Greenwood missed its first eight shots as the Raiders jumped on top 15-2.
East stretched the lead to 26-6 early in the second quarter before the Gators rallied.
Sophomore Asher Pettus scored 12 of his team-high 22 points during a 19-6 run by Greenwood that closed the gap to 32-25 at halftime.
A Luke Stansbury 3-pointer cut East's lead to 37-34 with 5:28 remaining in the third quarter, but East sophomore Brenden Bratcher scored all eight of his points in the quarter to push the Raider lead to 50-40 to begin the final period.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Pettus and Chaze Huff to start the fourth quarter cut the Raider lead to 50-46.
Simpson's steal and layup with 2:07 to play gave Greenwood its first lead at 56-55, and the teams swapped the lead until Andrews hit the game-winner.
Howard, who finished with 14 points and eight rebounds, joined Pettus and Stansbury (15 points) as double-figure scorers for the Gators.
Andrews was joined by freshman Kaleb Prince (10 points) as the only Raiders in double figures.
Warren East 22 10 18 11 -- 61
Greenwood 4 21 15 20 -- 60
WEHS -- Murrell 6, Prince 10, Bratcher 8, Andrews 28, Barber 4, Duncan 5.
Greenwood -- Simpson 4, Pettus 22, Stansbury 15, Howard 14, Huff 3, Davis 2.
Girls
Hart County 69, Greenwood 62
Hart County junior guard Dea Bradley put on a show as the Lady Raiders from Region 5 defeated Greenwood 69-62 in the first game of Friday's girl-boy doubleheader.
Bradley, who came into the game averaging 24 points per game, nearly doubled that figure. She scored 44 points (22 in each half) to help Hart County (12-11) maintain a lead for most of the game.
The Lady Raiders took a 23-10 lead in the first quarter and were up 38-26 at halftime. Hart County took a 53-38 advantage into the fourth quarter before Greenwood started chipping away.
It was the fourth straight loss for Greenwood (13-14), which has two games remaining before facing South Warren Feb. 20 in the 14th District Tournament.
Junior guard Leia Trinh led Greenwood with 31 points and knocked down five 3-pointers. Senior Kayla Grant scored 18 points.
Kennedy Reynolds, with 10 points, was the only other Lady Raider in double figures.
Hart County 23 15 15 16 -- 69
Greenwood 10 16 12 24 -- 62
Hart County -- Bradley 44, Smith 4, Christy 5, Neal 4, Champlain 2, Reynolds 10.
Greenwood -- Overmohle 6, McCorkle 3, Grant 18, Trinh 31, Peterson 1, Martin 3.