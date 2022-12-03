Logan County takes on Warren East
Logan County's Evan Campbell (14) attempts a layup during a game against Warren East on Friday. (Daily News photo by Caleb Lowndes)

 Caleb Lowndes

Warren East senior Isaiah Andrews scored a game-high 28 points to lead the Raiders to a 74-40 boys' basketball win over host Logan County in the Kentucky 2A, Section 2 tournament Friday night.