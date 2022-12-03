PREP ROUNDUP Andrews leads Raiders past Logan County Daily News Jeff Nations Author twitter Author email Dec 3, 2022 44 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Buy Now Logan County's Evan Campbell (14) attempts a layup during a game against Warren East on Friday. (Daily News photo by Caleb Lowndes) Caleb Lowndes Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Warren East senior Isaiah Andrews scored a game-high 28 points to lead the Raiders to a 74-40 boys' basketball win over host Logan County in the Kentucky 2A, Section 2 tournament Friday night.Andrews also grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds to tally a double-double. Caiden Murrell added 10 points and Rogers Duncan tallied nine points for Warren East (2-0), which is back in action Dec. 9 at home against District 15 rival Barren County. Logan County (0-2) was set to host South Warren on Saturday.Warren Central 70, Goodpasture Christian 48Chappelle Whitney tallied 21 points to lead Warren Central to a 70-48 win over Goodpasture Christian (Tenn.) in the Marshall County Hoopfest on Friday.Damarion Walkup finished with 17 points, and Kade Unseld and Omari Glover each tallied 10 points for the Dragons in the win.Warren Central (2-0) is back in action Monday at Owensboro.Girls' basketballLogan County 53, Warren East 39Gracie Borders scored 20 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for a double-double to lead host Logan County to a 53-39 win over Warren East in the Kentucky 2A, Section 2 tournament on Friday. Nora Epley added 18 points and Emily Borders had six points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Cougars.Logan County (1-1) was slated to take on Barren County in the State Farm 4th Region Challenge on Saturday at Bowling Green.Warren East (0-2) was set to visit McLean County on Saturday.South Warren 43, Apollo 36Gracie Hodges scored 13 points to pace host South Warren to a 43-36 win over Apollo on Friday.Lydia Frank added 11 points for the Spartans.South Warren (1-1) visits Allen County-Scottsville on Monday.Clarksville Academy 70, Warren Central 33Visiting Clarksville Academy (Tenn.) claimed a 70-33 win over Warren Central in the Faith Harbor KY/TN Challenge on Friday.Jaliyah Bailey led the Lady Dragons with nine points. Kennedee Robinson added eight points and seven rebounds.Warren Central (1-2) was set to host Northwest (Tenn.) on Saturday in the Faith Harbor KY/TN Challenge. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Warren East Logan County Kentucky 2a Section 2 Tournament Warren Central Goodpasture Christian (tenn.) South Warren Apollo Clarksville Academy Jeff Nations Bowling Green Daily News Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Jeff Nations Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you