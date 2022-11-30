Isaiah Andrews scored 34 points to lift the Warren East boys’ basketball team to a 65-60 win at Metcalfe County on Tuesday.
Prep roundup
Andrews leads Raiders past Metcalfe County
- By the Daily News
-
-
Isaiah Andrews scored 34 points to lift the Warren East boys’ basketball team to a 65-60 win at Metcalfe County on Tuesday.
Ka Jarius Barber added 12 points for Warren East (1-0).
The Raiders will play at Logan County at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Franklin-Simpson 54, Monroe County 49
DeMarcus Hogan had 23 points to lead the Cats to a season-opening win.
Gavin Dickson and O.J. Gamble added 11 points each for Franklin-Simpson, which hosts Clinton County at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Butler County 79, Russellville 55
Ty Price had 37 points as the Bears improved to 2-0 on the season.
Lawson Rice added 28 points, while Trever Deweese finished with 10 points for Butler County.
The Bears will host Metcalfe County at 7 p.m. Thursday. Russellville (0-1) plays at Monroe County at 3 p.m. Saturday.
GIRLS
Glasgow 46, Logan County 44, OT
Ashton Botts and Kaidence Byrd finished with 11 points each to lead the Lady Scotties to an overtime win over visiting Logan County.
Nora Epley led Logan County (1-0) with 13 points, while Gracie Borders added 11 points.
Logan County will host Warren East at 6 p.m. Friday. Glasgow will play Greenwood in the State Farm 4th Region Challenge at 1 p.m. Saturday at Bowling Green High School.
Greenwood 81, McLean County 30
Kayla Grant scored 25 points to lead the Lady Gators to an opening-night road win.
Leia Trinh added 15 points for Greenwood, which will play Glasgow in the State Farm 4th Region Challenge at 1 p.m. Saturday at Bowling Green High School.
Allen County-Scottsville 63, Clinton County 47
Avery Morris had a career-high 20 points, while Jayleigh Steenbergen added a career-high 19 points in a season-opening win at Clinton County.
Jaylee Covington finished with a double-double for ACS, scoring 11 points and pulling down 11 rebounds.
Allen County-Scottsville will host Metcalfe County at 6 p.m. Friday.
Edmonson County 49, Russellville 30
Annie Kiper scored 18 points as the Lady Cats opened the season with a win over visiting Russellville.
Cariann Williams added 15 points, while Lily Jane Vincent pulled down 10 rebounds for Edmonson County.
The Lady Cats play at Cumberland County at 3 p.m. Saturday. Russellville will face Monroe County in the State Farm 4th Region Challenge at Bowling Green at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.