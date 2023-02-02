Warren East senior Isaiah Andrews tallied a double-double with 23 points and 12 rebounds to boost the host Raiders to a 66-46 boys’ basketball victory over District 15 rival Glasgow on Wednesday.
Caiden Murrell added eight points, Ka Jarius Barber tallied seven points and eight rebounds and Roger Duncan finished with seven points and seven rebounds in the win.
Warren East (13-7 overall, 3-2 District 15) visits Allen County-Scottsville on Friday.
Glasgow (6-14, 2-3) was set to host Metcalfe County on Thursday.
Girls
Barren County 64, Greenwood 35
Abigail Varney tallied a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds, and teammate Kaitlyn Elmore also scored 18 points to lift the visiting Trojanettes to a 64-35 win over Greenwood on Wednesday.
Ann Ashley Atkinson added eight points and four rebounds, and Katie Gearlds also had eight points for Barren County (20-5), which hosts Bowling Green on Monday.
Avery Overmohle scored eight points to lead Greenwood (13-12), which hosts District 14 rival South Warren on Friday.
Franklin-Simpson 45, Russellville 42
Host Franklin-Simpson claimed a 45-42 win over District 13 rival Russellville on Wednesday.
Lareesha Cawthorn posted a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds for the Lady Panthers in the loss. Ja’eda Poindexter added 11 points and Jordin Morris had 10 points and six rebounds for Russellville (11-10, 1-2), which hosts Franklin-Simpson (13-8, 5-0) in a Friday rematch.
Glasgow 47, Warren East 29
Mia Cassady scored 16 points to pace visiting Glasgow to a 47-29 win over District 15 rival Warren East on Wednesday.
Ashton Botts added a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Lady Scotties. Kayla Kirkpatrick chipped in with 10 points, and Khloe Hale had seven points and five rebounds.
RaeEllen Jones scored 13 points and pulled down eight rebounds for the Lady Raiders. Reagan Lawson added eight points and Rileigh Jones tallied eight rebounds.
Glasgow (12-10, 3-2) was set to face Metcalfe County on Thursday.
Warren East (5-16, 0-5) visits Allen County-Scottsville on Friday.
Logan County 57, South Warren 53
Homestanding Logan County picked up a 57-53 win over South Warren on Wednesday.
McLaine Hudson scored 12 points to lead the Spartans in the loss. Mila Munrath tallied nine points and eight rebounds, and Ashley Overbay also had nine points for South Warren (11-13), which visits District 14 foe Greenwood on Friday.
Logan County (13-10) hosts District 13 rival Todd County Central on Friday.