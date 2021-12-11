Warren East junior Isaiah Andrews scored 23 points to lead the Raiders to a 78-60 boys' basketball win over host Russell County in the Kentucky 2A Championship Sectional Tournament on Friday night.
Kaleb Matlock added 19 points and Tray Price had 17 points for the Raiders in the win.
Warren East (3-2) travels to Franklin Simpson on Tuesday.
Owen Loy scored 24 points and Mayes Gosser added 21 points for Russell County (0-4).
Girls
Edmonson County 35, Grayson County 26
Paige Wolfe tallied 16 points to lead host Edmonson County to a 35-26 win over District 12 rival Grayson County on Friday.
Cariann Williams added eight points for the Lady Cats.
Edmonson County (2-2 overall, 1-0 District 12) visits Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday.