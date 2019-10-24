Glasgow was never quite down, and thanks to senior quarterback Tanner Abernathy the Scotties were definitely never out Friday against visiting Taylor County.
After the Cardinals tied the game at 28-all with 45 seconds left, Abernathy conducted a stunning two-play drive to the Taylor County 2-yard line to set up Alex Elizalde's game-winning field goal. Abernathy's 32-yard completion to Kynarious Flint to the 2 gave Elizalde his shot.
"It's a good win," Abernathy said. "It gives us home-field advantage in the playoffs if we win (Friday against Casey County). Just an all-around good win. It took everybody tonight."
Abernathy was 20-of-28 passing for 379 yards and three touchdowns in the victory.
– Jeff Nations
