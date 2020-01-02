Glasgow junior Anzley Adwell has boosted her scoring and rebounding this season, and that’s provided a lift for the Lady Scotties.
Adwell tallied double-doubles in all three games Glasgow played in last week’s Banker Hardwood Classic at Russell County, helping the Lady Scotties secure the tournament championship.
For the season, Adwell is averaging 14.9 points and 7.9 rebounds.
“I set some goals to get more rebounds this year,” Adwell said. “I know losing two players last year that averaged 10-plus rebounds a game, I was going to have to step up.”
Adwell tallied 22 points and 12 rebounds against Boyle County, 10 points and 14 boards vs. Green County and 17 points and 10 rebounds against Nelson County.
– Jeff Nations
