Bowling Green junior libero Kenzie Austin capped the volleyball season with a strong performance against St. Henry in the quarterfinals of the state tournament Friday at George Rogers Clark High School.
Austin finished with nine digs and five assists against the eventual state champion, earning a selection to the all-tournament team.
Despite the setback, it was a historic season for Bowling Green, which finished with a school-record 33 wins and earned the program’s first region title.
Austin said it was a special season.
“It was great,” Austin said. “It was so much fun. There was no other people I’d rather do it with. It was a great season. I was very proud of everybody.”