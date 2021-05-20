Bowling Green sophomore infielder Tanaya Bailey provided a huge lift for the Lady Purples’ softball team in an 8-7 come-from-behind win Friday against Warren East.
Bailey had three hits, including a homer, as Bowling Green rallied from 7-3 down to get its first win over Warren East since 2013.
“I just got up there with confidence and was ready to hit the ball,” Bailey said. “I haven’t been hitting that well all season. Just to hit that night was great – and to get a rally started was really good.”
BG has won six out of the last seven games after starting the season 1-12. The Lady Purples host Logan County at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.