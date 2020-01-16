Will Bandy’s presence was felt early on Tuesday.
The Barren County senior scored eight of his 14 points in the first quarter to lead the Trojans to a 72-40 victory at Warren East.
Bandy’s smooth turnaround shot helped Barren County to a 16-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and he added six points in the second to get Barren County’s lead to 17 by halftime. He had six rebounds in a game where bench players saw significant minutes.
“It was my teammates finding me on some back cuts and my coaches because they’ve helped me with my shot, helped me get it in the basket a little bit more,” Bandy said. “I credit it all to them.”
Bandy added 12 points and four rebounds in a 68-34 victory over Adair County on Friday.{&end}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.