Kaia Barnett set up Bowling Green’s volleyball team for success Tuesday.
The Lady Purples’ junior setter tallied 35 assists to help her team claim a 3-0 (25-19, 25-19, 25-15) win over Warren East in the District 14 Volleyball Tournament semifinals at Greenwood High School.
The victory also secured a second straight trip to the upcoming Region 4 tournament for Bowling Green, which entered district play as the top seed.
“The pressure is all off our shoulders now, but we still have to focus on the next match so we can make it to the region championship,” Barnett said.
Bowling Green (28-6 overall, 13-0 in region play) will face the winner of Greenwood and South Warren in Thursday’s district title game.
– Jeff Nations