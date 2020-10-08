Zander Bass practically made a season’s worth of plays for Edmonson County’s football team last Friday night.
The sophomore defensive back came up with three interceptions in the Wildcats’ 41-0 road victory over Monroe County. They were the first three interceptions of the season for Bass.
“I stepped on the field and I felt real good,” Bass said. “The field felt great. I was just ready. I had not a great game against Warren East and I really wanted to prove myself and prove to my coaches that I was a player that they could trust and look for to help the team out.”
Bass finished with 74 return yards on his three picks, plus had four tackles and one catch for 17 yards in the win.
– Jeff Nations
