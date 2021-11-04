Avrin Bell helped South Warren on both sides of the ball Friday at Logan County.
The senior had an interception and two touchdown receptions in the Spartans’ 41-3 win over the Cougars in the regular-season finale.
Bell came up with the interception on Logan County’s opening possession, setting up South Warren’s first score – a 9-yard TD reception by Bell. He also had a 75-yard touchdown reception, and finished with 160 yards on four receptions.
The Spartans (9-1) closed the regular season with eight straight wins and will open the Class 5A playoffs against Christian County on Thursday.
“(The biggest key) is to make sure we’re on point with everything, to show everything that we’ve got and make a run to state,” Bell said.
– Jared MacDonald