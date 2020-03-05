When Barren County needed Elizabeth Bertram, she stepped up.
The senior guard scored 19 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Trojanettes to a 59-55 comeback victory over Warren East in the opening round of the Region 4 Tournament on Monday.
"It's just heart, honestly. That's all I can say," Bertram said. "When it comes down to that, if you want it, you just have to sometimes do it."
Bertram finished with 29 points, none of which were bigger than her and-one in the final 30 seconds to give the Trojanettes their first lead.
Bertram had a game-winning three-point play with 3.4 seconds left in last year's 60-58 victory over South Warren in the first round of the region tournament. The Trojanettes went on to claim last year's title.
