Elizabeth Bertram put a ton of work into getting where she is right now for Barren County’s girls’ basketball team.
A senior, Bertram missed a big chunk of last season with a knee injury. That didn’t require surgery, but plenty of rehab to get back on the court.
Bertram has been better than ever this season. In a 67-53 win at Glasgow last week, she tallied a career-high 34 points.
“The points helped,” Bertram said. “But the good thing was that I was on. Like some games it’s different people, and that game it just happened to be me. So it was a good game.”
Bertram followed with a team-high 15 points in a loss to Bowling Green in a matchup of two of the best teams in Region 4. She’s averaging 19.7 points per game this season.
– Jeff Nations
