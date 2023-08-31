FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE WEEK Best sets the pace By MICHEAL COMPTON micheal.compton@bgdailynews.com Aug 31, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Katelyn Best Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save For South Warren freshman Katelyn Best, the conditions were anything but ideal during Saturday’s Raider Twilight Run at Ephram White Park.Despite very humid conditions, even with the race moved from early evening to the morning, Best persevered in helping lead South Warren to a team title with the individual championship in the 5K race. Best finished with a time of 20 minutes, 15.07 seconds to edge Bowling Green’s Kathryn Harris. She said she was proud of her performance.“I felt horrible during the race, but after I am very proud of myself,” Best said. “I did it and I didn’t let my mental space get to me, so I’m very proud of myself.”{&end} – Micheal Compton Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Katelyn Best South Warren Female Athlete Of The Week Sports Music Recommended for you