Bowling Green's Saniyah Shelton is already taking aim at the next milestone after reaching 1,000 career points last week.
Just a freshman, Shelton hit that scoring mark during a 30-point effort in a Feb. 18 victory over Logan County. Shelton is already off to a good start, too, after scoring a game-high 19 points in the Lady Purples' 66-37 win over Greenwood in the District 14 Tournament semifinals Tuesday at South Warren.
"It feels amazing," Shelton said of reaching 1,000 career points. "It's a big accomplishment. I had no idea. I was shocked."
Shelton and the Lady Purples, who've already qualified for the Region 4 Tournament, face Warren East on Thursday for the District 14 championship at South Warren.
– Jeff Nations
