Despite an 11-1 start that included a stretch as the No. 1-ranked team in the state, Bowling Green senior guard Isaiah Mason still sees room for improvement for his team.
“I would say – defensively and offensively – execution,” Mason said. “I think we have to get a better start. And just keep trusting each other. We’ve got to learn to play with each other. We go like 15 deep.”
Mason, who has committed to play at NCAA Division I Northern Kentucky, helped the Purples go 2-1 last week. In a road win over John Hardin, Mason tallied 24 points and eight rebounds.
He followed that with a 20-point, 11-rebound effort in a win at South Warren. Mason also tallied a team-high nine points in a loss to Elizabethtown.
– Jeff Nations
