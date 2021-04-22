Butler County senior hurdler Landon Binion had a big day at the Great Gator Invitational on Saturday at Greenwood High School.
Binion earned individual wins in the 110-meter hurdles (16.91 seconds) and the 300-meter hurdles (42.75 seconds), and was part of the winning team in the 4X400-meter relay.
He set personal records in his times in the two hurdle events and was named male track athlete of the meet.
Binion said Saturday’s performance was a good gauge against good competition that gives him confidence moving forward.
“I’m pretty impressed with myself,” Binion said. “I’ve been using my personal struggles to motivate me and get me through (the) races.”