Wyatt Blake didn’t want his high school football career to end Friday and made sure it didn’t.
The Logan County senior did a little of everything to help the Cougars beat Hopkinsville 39-37 in the second round of the KHSAA Class 4A playoffs.
“I put it in my mind that I was going to put the team on my back and try my best to do everything because I did not want to lose Friday night,” Blake said. “That was not going to be my last game.”
Blake had 156 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 16 carries, one reception for 22 yards, one completed pass for 34 yards and 10 tackles on defense, which were tied for a team-high.
Logan County is scheduled to host Spencer County on Friday at 7 p.m.
– Jared MacDonald