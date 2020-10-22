Wyatt Blake did a little bit of everything for Logan County on Friday.
The junior, listed as a wide receiver and defensive back on the roster, had 250 yards and two touchdowns on 27 rushing attempts, threw a 47-yard touchdown pass and made four tackles, including one for loss, in the Cougars’ 31-7 victory over Class 4A, District 1 foe Hopkinsville.
“We knew we could pass out of it if we needed to, but the linemen did their jobs and the lead blockers did their jobs, so we just kept on running the ball,” Blake said.
The Cougars are now 2-2 overall and 1-0 in district play. Logan County is scheduled to travel to Calloway County on Friday for a 7 p.m. game.
– Jared MacDonald
