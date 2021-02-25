Sam Bowling has consistently found a way to put points on the board this season.
The Glasgow junior forward/guard was at it again in Saturday’s 76-73 overtime win over visiting Logan County. Although his shooting touch was off a bit from the norm, Bowling made up for a couple extra misses from the field with a big day at the free-throw line by knocking down 14-of-17 attempts. He finished with a team-high 23 points.
“Most of my baskets were from free throws, but as long as (I’m) producing and helping the team out, then that’s all that mattered to get the win,” Bowling said.
Bowling had a team-high 18 points in a loss to Adair County on Tuesday.
– Jeff Nations
