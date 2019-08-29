Dre Boyd had a big night in Week 1 of the Kentucky high school football season after joining the team this year.
The Warren Central quarterback completed 28 passes for 461 yards and five touchdowns in a 66-56 loss at Apollo on Friday. Boyd completed passes to six different receivers, including 10 to Justin Borden.
He also led the team on the ground. Boyd accounted for 157 of the team's 208 rushing yards and found the end zone that way three times in the contest.
"I was just trying to make the winning play, whatever it is at the time. If it's for me to run, then run and get the first down. If it's somebody wide open, just get them the ball as easy and fast as I can to let them go try and make a play," Boyd said.
