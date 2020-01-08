Warren Central senior guard Dre Boyd has started 2020 with a bang.
Boyd eclipsed the 1,000-point scoring mark over the weekend, then followed that up with a 28-point effort in Monday’s 84-62 win over Allen County-Scottsville.
Boyd said he was proud of reaching the milestone, but also joked that he was disappointed he didn’t get it before teammate Kobe Brents.
“It kind of annoyed me that Kobe got it first, but it’s fun,” Boyd said. “It’s fun to grow with my man Kobe and try to see if we can get some more points before it’s all over.”
Boyd will get a chance to add to that point total with two games over the next three days. The Dragons play at Warren East on Thursday and will play at Franklin-Simpson in the 2A, Section 2 championship on Saturday.
