Warren East sophomore infielder Haylie Brasel got her season at the plate started with a bang in Monday's 10-1 win at Franklin-Simpson.

Brasel tripled in her first at-bat, scoring on a single by Rileigh Jones to get the Lady Raiders on the board.

"It was good," Brasel said. "I was just hoping for at least a single. I knew Rileigh was a good batter and she could advance me either way, but I got lucky enough to hit a triple."

Brasel added an RBI single later in the night to finish with two hits and two runs scored. She added a hit, an RBI and a run scored in a 15-0 win over North Hardin on Tuesday.

Warren East plays at Logan County at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

– Micheal Compton

