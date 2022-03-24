FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE WEEK Brasel starts strong MICHEAL COMPTON mcompton@bgdailynews.com Micheal Compton Author twitter Author email Mar 24, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Haylie Brasel Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Warren East sophomore infielder Haylie Brasel got her season at the plate started with a bang in Monday's 10-1 win at Franklin-Simpson.Brasel tripled in her first at-bat, scoring on a single by Rileigh Jones to get the Lady Raiders on the board."It was good," Brasel said. "I was just hoping for at least a single. I knew Rileigh was a good batter and she could advance me either way, but I got lucky enough to hit a triple." Brasel added an RBI single later in the night to finish with two hits and two runs scored. She added a hit, an RBI and a run scored in a 15-0 win over North Hardin on Tuesday.Warren East plays at Logan County at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. – Micheal Compton Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Haylie Brasel Warren East Female Athlete Of The Week Micheal Compton Sports Writer. Cover prep sports, Hot Rods baseball, Titans football, and is the Daily News staff film critic. Author twitter Author email Follow Micheal Compton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you