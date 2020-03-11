It's been an injury-plagued season for Warren Central's Kobe Brents.
A knee injury got his year off to a late start and a thumb injury early in the season hindered his shot.
But Brents is back healthy and the Dragons are reaping the benefits. Brents helped Warren Central secure its third straight Region 4 title, scoring 16 points in Tuesday's 53-42 win over Bowling Green.
It capped a strong tournament for Brents, who earned a spot on the all-tournament team.
"I'm just glad I got back 100 percent to help my team make it to state," Brents said. "That is where we all want to be at our senior year."
Warren Central will open play in the Boys' Sweet 16 at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Rupp Arena in Lexington, facing Region 2 champ Madisonville-North Hopkins.
